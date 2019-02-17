Penn State was well-represented Saturday at the Mr. PA Football banquet, which took place in Harrisburg.

In addition to James Franklin being the keynote speaker at the event, a future Nittany Lion won the award, as Penn Hills cornerback Daequan Hardy was named the winner for the Class 4A-6A classification. The small school award, Class 1A-3A, went to a player than many hope ultimately ends up in the blue and white: Southern Columbia wide receiver Julian Fleming. Another future Penn State cornerback, State College's Keaton Ellis, was a finalist.

Hardy, who signed with Penn State last month, was named the 2018 Class 5A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association. He totaled 1,190 yards of total offense, scoring 25 touchdowns, while also adding 44 tackles and an eye-catching 10 interceptions on defense. He also had his biggest moment in the biggest game, totaling 340 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in the PIAA 5A state championship. Penn Hills went on to defeat Manheim Central, 36-31.

Fleming also had an incredible season, totaling 80 receptions for 1,526 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania, Fleming led Southern Columbia to its second-straight state championship. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound five-star prospect also narrowed his list to six schools Saturday night. Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon all made the cut. Fleming was also on campus earlier this week, attending Friday night's wrestling match against Michigan State.

Hardy is one of multiple Nittany Lions that have won the award in recent years. In 2014, RB Saquon Barkley won, followed by Miles Sanders in 2015. Saf. Lamont Wade won in 2016, followed by LB Micah Parsons in 2017.