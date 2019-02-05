Penn State picked up commitment No. 22 Tuesday night, as Penn Hills Ath. Daequan Hardy officially announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions

Listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Hardy took an official visit to Penn State over two weeks ago, Jan. 18-20. He left town without a scholarship offer, but James Franklin and his staff, notably lead recruiter Terry Smith, made it clear to Hardy that one could come if they have the scholarships late in the cycle. That came to fruition earlier today when Hardy announced his offer via Twitter shortly after 11 AM ET.

Back in December, Hardy grabbed headlines when he had one of the best performances in recent memory during the PIAA 5A state championship game. He finished the game 340 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. In addition to two receiving touchdowns on offense, Hardy took a kick return 84 yards and an interception return 100 yards for scores. Penn Hills defeated Manheim Central, 36-31.

Throughout the 2018 season, Hardy totaled 37 receptions for 817 yards, averaging 22.1 yards per catch. He also had 373 yards rushing on 21 carries, good for 17.8 YPC. Including special teams and defense, Hardy totaled 22 touchdowns. He made a big impact his junior season, too, totaling 783 yards receiving on 37 receptions (21.2 YPC). He scored 10 all-purpose touchdowns that year.