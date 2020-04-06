News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 11:33:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Coveted LB Raneiria Dillworth details his revised commitment timeline

Raneiria Dillworth
Raneiria Dillworth (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Linebacker Raneiria Dillworth has been one of the nation’s hottest prospects since the calendar turned to 2020 and he was almost ready to end his recruiting process. The Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn star gives the latest on his commitment timeline and what’s coming next.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}