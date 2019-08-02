MOST RECENT MEETING The Nittany Lions twice stopped Pitt inside their own 5-yard line in a competitive first half, then outscored the Panthers by 37 points in the second half, pulling away for a 51-6 victory on Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field. It was the Lions’ most lopsided win over the Panthers since a 65-9 rout in 1968.

OFFENSE After finishing last season ranked 12th in the ACC in scoring, the Panthers have a new offensive coordinator: veteran college and NFL coach Mark Whipple. Whipple will be working to sharpen quarterback Kenny Pickett’s game after a sophomore season in which Pickett completed 58.1 percent of his attempts for 1,969 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.The junior QB will have two proven targets in Maurice Ffrench and Taysir Mack. Ffrench was responsible for half of the team’s 12 touchdown receptions last year, while Mack ranked second in the country with an average of 22.28 yards per catch. The running game, usually a Pitt strength, could be a concern in 2019, as the backfield and offensive line were hit hard by graduation. Sophomore V’Lique Carter, a defensive back prospect who was moved to offense midway through his freshman season, is the team’s top returning running back with 202 yards on 25 carries last year. But Carter saw action on offense and defense in the spring game, so it’s unclear where his future lies.

DEFENSE The strength of the Panthers’ defense might just be the secondary, where a pair of former WPIAL standouts – Damar Hamlin of Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Paris Ford of Steel Valley – are set to team up. Hamlin led the team with 90 tackles last year, while Ford has established himself as one of Pitt’s rising stars after moving from cornerback to safety. He had seven tackles and an interception in the spring game. At linebacker, the Panthers have an abundance of experienced players, such as Elias Reynolds, Saleem Brightwell and Chase Pine. Up front, Pitt must replace Dewayne Hendrix and Shane Roy, but it returns big-play specialist Rashad Weaver, the team leader with 14 tackles for loss last year.

SPECIAL TEAMS Alex Kessman returns after leading the Panthers in scoring the past two seasons. He hit 13 of 17 field goal attempts last year, including four makes of 50 or more yards. Punter Kirk Christodoulou is back after averaging 41.4 yards in 2018, and Ffrench is an excellent kickoff returner, ranking seventh nationally with a 27.4-yard average, including two TDs, as a junior.