Countdown to Kickoff: Rutgers
2018 RECORD 1-11, 0-9 Big Ten
COACH Chris Ash (7-29 in three seasons at Rutgers; career record: same)
SERIES RECORD The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series, 27-2.
MOST RECENT MEETING Freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes, and the Nittany Lion defense gave up only 46 passing yards and 234 total yards in a 20-7 victory at Rutgers on Nov. 17, 2018.
OFFENSE The Scarlet Knights are coming off a season in which they averaged 266.3 yards per game. Only two teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision averaged fewer. If they’re going to improve on that dismal stat in 2019, they’ll need a much better performance from their quarterback, whoever that turns out to be. Artur Sitkowski struggled as a freshman, completing fewer than half of his passes while compiling a nightmarish 4-18 touchdown-interception ratio. He continued to have trouble getting the ball downfield in the Knights’ spring game, potentially opening the door for graduate transfer McLane Carter, formerly of Texas Tech. The backfield appears to be in better shape, as Raheem Blackshear and Isaih Pacheco are both back after combining to rush for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns last season. Blackshear was a do-it-all threat who also led the team in receiving with 40 catches for 334 yards and two TDs. This is the first time in more than a decade that Rutgers has the same offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons.
DEFENSE This unit did its best to keep Rutgers competitive last season, holding Northwestern, Penn State and Michigan State to 20 points or less. It’s now being overseen by a new coordinator, Andy Buh, formerly of Maryland, and it’s welcoming back one of the team’s best young players, cornerback Avery Young, who had 66 tackles and 10 pass break-ups as a true freshman starter. Young will be joined this fall by a couple of potential impact players in defensive end Mike Tverdov and linebacker Tyshon Fogg. Due to injuries, Tverdov was forced to play out of position last season. He'll now be playing his natural position at defensive end. Fogg has been strong through preseason and expectations are high in Piscataway.
SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker Justin Davidovicz has a terrific leg. Last year, he hit 9 of 11 attempts, with a long kick of 52 yards. Also back is punter Adam Korsak. Korsak got a workout last season due to Rutgers’ offensive woes but still averaged 42.7 yards. Only five punters in the FBS had more attempts than Korsak’s 78.
SCHEDULE After opening at home against Massachusetts, Rutgers has a tough September, with games against Iowa, Boston College and Michigan. The October slate looks a lot more manageable, but if the Scarlet Knights are going to attain bowl eligibility, they had better get their six wins by early November. Their last three opponents are Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.
GAME OF THE YEAR No matter how lopsided the series may be, Penn State will always be Rutgers’ biggest game.
OUTLOOK The Scarlet Knights averaged an FBS-worst 13.5 points per game last season. If you subtract their opener against Texas State, in which they scored 35 points, their average dips to 11.5 points per game. And that, folks, is how you end up with a one-win season. If it’s going to avoid a repeat of last year’s performance, Rutgers needs to develop a credible downfield passing game, one that can generate the occasional chunk play and also create some space for Blackshear and Pacheco, two pretty good running backs. The QBs will be under heavy scrutiny in the months to come. There’s a lot riding on whether any of them will be able to rise to that challenge.