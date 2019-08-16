OFFENSE The Scarlet Knights are coming off a season in which they averaged 266.3 yards per game. Only two teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision averaged fewer. If they’re going to improve on that dismal stat in 2019, they’ll need a much better performance from their quarterback, whoever that turns out to be. Artur Sitkowski struggled as a freshman, completing fewer than half of his passes while compiling a nightmarish 4-18 touchdown-interception ratio. He continued to have trouble getting the ball downfield in the Knights’ spring game, potentially opening the door for graduate transfer McLane Carter, formerly of Texas Tech. The backfield appears to be in better shape, as Raheem Blackshear and Isaih Pacheco are both back after combining to rush for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns last season. Blackshear was a do-it-all threat who also led the team in receiving with 40 catches for 334 yards and two TDs. This is the first time in more than a decade that Rutgers has the same offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons.

DEFENSE This unit did its best to keep Rutgers competitive last season, holding Northwestern, Penn State and Michigan State to 20 points or less. It’s now being overseen by a new coordinator, Andy Buh, formerly of Maryland, and it’s welcoming back one of the team’s best young players, cornerback Avery Young, who had 66 tackles and 10 pass break-ups as a true freshman starter. Young will be joined this fall by a couple of potential impact players in defensive end Mike Tverdov and linebacker Tyshon Fogg. Due to injuries, Tverdov was forced to play out of position last season. He'll now be playing his natural position at defensive end. Fogg has been strong through preseason and expectations are high in Piscataway.

SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker Justin Davidovicz has a terrific leg. Last year, he hit 9 of 11 attempts, with a long kick of 52 yards. Also back is punter Adam Korsak. Korsak got a workout last season due to Rutgers’ offensive woes but still averaged 42.7 yards. Only five punters in the FBS had more attempts than Korsak’s 78.



