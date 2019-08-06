MOST RECENT MEETING Saquon Barkley rushed for 207 yards as visiting Penn State thrashed Purdue, 62-24, on Oct. 29, 2016. The Boilermakers were being coached at the time by future Nittany Lion wide receivers coach Gerad Parker, who was filling in on an interim basis following Darrell Hazell’s midseason dismissal.

OFFENSE The Boilermakers only return four starters on this side of the ball, but one of them is Rondale Moore. If you’re looking to rebuild a graduation-depleted offense, that’s an awfully good place to start. Moore had a spectacular freshman season, catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 213 yards and had 744 yards on kickoff and punt returns and will likely be a Heisman Trophy candidate this fall, provided the Boilers are able to keep feeding him the ball. That job will likely fall to Elijah Sindelar, their projected starter at quarterback. Sindelar has been injury-prone and lost the starting job early last season to David Blough. But with nine career starts to his credit, he’s the frontrunner heading into preseason camp.

DEFENSE While the offense is getting a makeover, the defense returns largely intact, with nine starters back, including last season’s top three tacklers: linebacker Markus Bailey (115 tackles, 5.5 sacks), safety Navon Mosley (93 tackles) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (92 tackles, three sacks). The Boilermakers also return cornerback Kenneth Major, who led the team with three interceptions. That said, in their most recent game, these guys gave up 7.8 yards per play in a 63-14 loss to Auburn in the Music City Bowl. Purdue fielded the Big Ten’s most porous pass defense a year ago, allowing 284.7 yards per game. There’s a lot of room for improvement on this side of the ball.

SPECIAL TEAMS The Boilermakers must find a new punter and place kicker, but they do return a dangerous all-purpose return man in Moore. The sophomore averaged 20.1 yards on kick returns and 6.8 yards on punt returns last year.

