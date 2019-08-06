Countdown to Kickoff: Purdue
2018RECORD 6-7,5-4BigTen
COACH Jeff Brohm (13-13 in two seasons at Purdue; career record: 43-23)
SERIES RECORD The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series, 14-3.
MOST RECENT MEETING Saquon Barkley rushed for 207 yards as visiting Penn State thrashed Purdue, 62-24, on Oct. 29, 2016. The Boilermakers were being coached at the time by future Nittany Lion wide receivers coach Gerad Parker, who was filling in on an interim basis following Darrell Hazell’s midseason dismissal.
OFFENSE The Boilermakers only return four starters on this side of the ball, but one of them is Rondale Moore. If you’re looking to rebuild a graduation-depleted offense, that’s an awfully good place to start. Moore had a spectacular freshman season, catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 213 yards and had 744 yards on kickoff and punt returns and will likely be a Heisman Trophy candidate this fall, provided the Boilers are able to keep feeding him the ball. That job will likely fall to Elijah Sindelar, their projected starter at quarterback. Sindelar has been injury-prone and lost the starting job early last season to David Blough. But with nine career starts to his credit, he’s the frontrunner heading into preseason camp.
DEFENSE While the offense is getting a makeover, the defense returns largely intact, with nine starters back, including last season’s top three tacklers: linebacker Markus Bailey (115 tackles, 5.5 sacks), safety Navon Mosley (93 tackles) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (92 tackles, three sacks). The Boilermakers also return cornerback Kenneth Major, who led the team with three interceptions. That said, in their most recent game, these guys gave up 7.8 yards per play in a 63-14 loss to Auburn in the Music City Bowl. Purdue fielded the Big Ten’s most porous pass defense a year ago, allowing 284.7 yards per game. There’s a lot of room for improvement on this side of the ball.
SPECIAL TEAMS The Boilermakers must find a new punter and place kicker, but they do return a dangerous all-purpose return man in Moore. The sophomore averaged 20.1 yards on kick returns and 6.8 yards on punt returns last year.
SCHEDULE This being an odd-numbered year, the Big Ten’s West Division teams get to play five conference home games. That sounds like a pretty good deal, but Purdue still might have a bone to pick with the league office. The only traditional power on the home slate is Nebraska. As for the road slate, it features trips to Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin. One Big Ten team that doesn’t show up anywhere is Ohio State, which may be for the best considering that the Buckeyes surely haven’t forgotten the 49-20 spanking they received in West Lafayette last year.
GAME OF THE YEAR The Boilermakers are no doubt eager for another shot at the Badgers after losing a 47-44 triple-overtime shootout last November in West Lafayette. The rematch will take place Nov. 23 at Camp Randall.
OUTLOOK Don’t be fooled by Brohm’s mediocre record. Since Joe Tiller left after the 2008 season, Purdue has put together only four seasons of six or more wins, and Brohm is responsible for two of them. The team’s 5-4 league record last year was its first winning mark since 2006. There’s a reason why Louisville tried so hard in December to persuade him to return to his alma mater. With so much uncertainty on offense, it’s easier to picture the 2019 season as a rebuilding year at Purdue than as a potential breakthrough. But if Brohm, who in April signed a new contract that extends through the 2025 season, continues to resist the overtures that he’s likely to receive in the years to come, that breakthrough could well be in the offing at some point. The Boilermakers appear to be a program on the rise.