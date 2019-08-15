Countdown to Kickoff: Ohio State
2018 RECORD 13-1, 8-1 Big Ten
COACH Ryan Day (3-0 in one season at Ohio State; career record: same)
SERIES RECORD The Buckeyes lead the all-time series, 19-14.
MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley amassed a school-record 461 yards of total offense, but the Nittany Lions weren’t able to hold onto a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, surrendering two touchdowns in the final eight minutes, as Ohio State left Beaver Stadium with a 27-26 victory on Sept. 29, 2018.
OFFENSE The Buckeyes’ outlook brightened considerably when the NCAA granted a request by sophomore quarterback Justin Fields for immediate eligibility after transferring from Georgia. The former five-star prospect, who had been a member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class before rescinding his verbal commitment, earned Freshman All-Southeastern Conference recognition last year after playing in 12 games and completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four additional rushing TDs. With Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin having transferred, Fields’ only real competitor for the starting spot is Gunnar Hoak, a graduate transfer from Kentucky. Day is planning to announce the winner of that quarterback battle Monday. Expect it to be Fields. Elsewhere, the Buckeyes return running back J.K. Dobbins, who finished eighth in the Big Ten last season with 1,053 rushing yards, and receiver K.J. Hill, who mulled an early entry into the NFL Draft before opting to return for his senior year. But they’ve got a lot of holes to fill elsewhere, however, with only two other starters returning.
DEFENSE After surrendering a series of big plays last year, Ohio State has overhauled its defensive staff, bringing in four new coaches, two of whom – co-coordinator Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington – have ties to archrival Michigan. The goal is to become more adept at handling the spread offenses that are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Big Ten. Under former coordinator Greg Schiano, the Buckeyes asked a lot of their cornerbacks and safeties, and the steady exodus of those players to the NFL caught up to them last season. This year, Ohio State returns its top five tacklers from 2018, a list headed by senior linebacker Malik Harrison and senior safety Jordan Fuller, who had 81 tackles apiece. That talent base, combined with a less-risky approach, may prevent afternoons like the one they endured at Maryland last November in which Anthony McFarland Jr. gashed them for 298 rushing yards.
SPECIAL TEAMS The Buckeyes return two capable specialists in junior place kicker Blake Haubeil and junior punter Drue Chrisman. Haubeil hit 10 of 13 field goals last season, while Chrisman averaged 43.2 yards per punt.
SCHEDULE Ohio State often plays a marquee intersectional opponent early in the season, but not this year. The Buckeyes’ nonconference slate features games against Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio), all at home. The biggest test of the year will likely come in November, as Ohio State finishes its regular season with a home game against Penn State, followed by a trip to Michigan.
GAME OF THE YEAR Do we even have to say it? The Buckeyes will be heading into the belly of the beast on Nov. 30, but they haven’t exactly struggled in Ann Arbor lately, having won six of their past seven games in the Big House.
OUTLOOK Day may be an offensive guru, but you can understand why he has devoted so much attention to his defense since taking over for Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes’ only loss last year was a 49-20 beatdown against unranked Purdue in which the Boilermakers totaled 539 yards. Ohio State later gave up 535 yards and nearly lost to another unranked opponent, Maryland. Those two defensive collapses kept the Big Ten champs from making the College Football Playoff. Getting back to the CFP is job No. 1 in Columbus, or maybe job No. 1A behind beating Michigan. Meyer reached the playoff twice and won the title in 2014. He went 83-9 during his seven-year tenure with the Buckeyes and never lost more than two games in any one season. That’s the standard that Day will be asked to uphold, beginning immediately. If Fields makes a smooth transition to the starting quarterback position and the defense tightens up, there’s no reason to think that the Buckeyes’ new coaching regime won’t get off to a successful start.