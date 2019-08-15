MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley amassed a school-record 461 yards of total offense, but the Nittany Lions weren’t able to hold onto a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, surrendering two touchdowns in the final eight minutes, as Ohio State left Beaver Stadium with a 27-26 victory on Sept. 29, 2018.

OFFENSE The Buckeyes’ outlook brightened considerably when the NCAA granted a request by sophomore quarterback Justin Fields for immediate eligibility after transferring from Georgia. The former five-star prospect, who had been a member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class before rescinding his verbal commitment, earned Freshman All-Southeastern Conference recognition last year after playing in 12 games and completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four additional rushing TDs. With Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin having transferred, Fields’ only real competitor for the starting spot is Gunnar Hoak, a graduate transfer from Kentucky. Day is planning to announce the winner of that quarterback battle Monday. Expect it to be Fields. Elsewhere, the Buckeyes return running back J.K. Dobbins, who finished eighth in the Big Ten last season with 1,053 rushing yards, and receiver K.J. Hill, who mulled an early entry into the NFL Draft before opting to return for his senior year. But they’ve got a lot of holes to fill elsewhere, however, with only two other starters returning.

DEFENSE After surrendering a series of big plays last year, Ohio State has overhauled its defensive staff, bringing in four new coaches, two of whom – co-coordinator Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington – have ties to archrival Michigan. The goal is to become more adept at handling the spread offenses that are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Big Ten. Under former coordinator Greg Schiano, the Buckeyes asked a lot of their cornerbacks and safeties, and the steady exodus of those players to the NFL caught up to them last season. This year, Ohio State returns its top five tacklers from 2018, a list headed by senior linebacker Malik Harrison and senior safety Jordan Fuller, who had 81 tackles apiece. That talent base, combined with a less-risky approach, may prevent afternoons like the one they endured at Maryland last November in which Anthony McFarland Jr. gashed them for 298 rushing yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS The Buckeyes return two capable specialists in junior place kicker Blake Haubeil and junior punter Drue Chrisman. Haubeil hit 10 of 13 field goals last season, while Chrisman averaged 43.2 yards per punt.

