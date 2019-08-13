2018 RECORD 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

COACH P.J. Fleck (12-13 in two seasons at Minnesota; career record: 42-35) SERIES RECORD Penn State leads the all-time series, 9-5. The Nittany Lions have played the Golden Gophers less often than any other Big Ten opponent. MOST RECENT MEETING Saquon Barkley scored a 25-yard touchdown on Penn State’s first offensive play of overtime to complete a 29-26 comeback victory on Oct. 1, 2016, at Beaver Stadium.

OFFENSE Tanner Morgan and Zack Annexstad dueled for the first-team quarterback spot in Minnesota’s marquee position battle of the spring. Last year, Annexstad won the job as a true freshman walk-on but was injured against Nebraska and was replaced by Morgan, who guided the Gophers to victories in four of the six games he started. Annexstad Is now out indefinitely, so Morgan should be leading the Gophers week one. Minnesota also has two outstanding receivers in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, who combined to make 129 catches for 1,873 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. Minnesota is also impressively deep in the backfield. When Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith both went down with season-ending injuries last fall, Mohamed Ibrahim stepped in and rushed for 1,160 yards and nine TDs. All three are back this year. DEFENSE Seven starters return from a defense that was much better at the end of last season than it was at the beginning. The Gophers do lose their top two tacklers, but they welcome back linebacker Thomas Barber, who had 81 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and defensive end Carter Coughlin, who had 9.5 sacks to rank third in the Big Ten. Redshirt sophomore end Boye Mafe is another pass rusher with potential. In the secondary, safety Antoine Winfield is back after a redshirt freshman season in which he shined in the team’s first four games, only to suffer a season-ending foot injury against Maryland. SPECIAL TEAMS Punter Jacob Herbers is back after averaging 41.2 yards per attempt last season. The Gophers need to find a new place kicker following Emmit Carpenter’s graduation, but they return two of the conference’s more dangerous return specialists in Demetrius Douglas and Winfield.

With Zack Annexstad out indefinitely, Tanner Morgan should start the season at quarterback. (Associated Press)

SCHEDULE It’s year three of Fleck’s tenure, which means that fans are no doubt looking for the Gophers to take a significant step forward. This slate gives them a chance to do just that. The nonconference schedule consists of games against South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern, while the Big Ten slate is about as accommodating as any coach could hope for. Not only does it serve up off-weeks prior to two big games (the league opener at Purdue on Sept. 28 and a home date vs. Penn State on Nov. 9), it also gives the Gophers a reprieve from having to face Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. GAME OF THE YEAR The Gophers got lit up by previously winless Nebraska last year, falling behind 28-0 en route to a 53-28 loss in Lincoln. They’ll meet again Oct. 12 in Minneapolis. OUTLOOK Minnesota ended last season on a roll, winning three of its last four games, all by three touchdowns or more. Morgan played well as a redshirt freshman, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,401 yards, but the biggest difference in the latter part of the season was the defense. The Gophers surrendered an average of 43.2 points per game in their first six conference games and only 16.3 in their last three. If that trend continues into 2019, this team could surprise some people.



