MOST RECENT MEETING Miles Sanders ran for 162 yards and a touchdown against the nation’s top-ranked rush defense, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Spartans, who scored on a 25-yard pass to Felton Davis with 19 seconds left to pull out a 21-17 victory on Oct. 13, 2018, at Beaver Stadium.

OFFENSE Brian Lewerke returns after a disappointing junior year in which he completed only 54.3 percent of his attempts for 2,040 yards, with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Those numbers were driven down by a shoulder injury that Lewerke suffered against Penn State, and by injuries elsewhere on offense, particularly on the line. If everyone’s healthy, Michigan State should be a lot better than it was last season when it failed to score more than six points in three of its last four games. The line returns mostly intact, and Michigan State also welcomes back rushing leader Connor Heyward (118 carries, 529 yards) and leading receiver Cody White (42 catches, 555 yards).

DEFENSE The Spartans return eight defensive starters, including two of the top playmakers in the Big Ten: linebacker Joe Bachie (102 tackles in 2018) and defensive end Kenny Willekes (78 tackles, 8.5 sacks). Willekes had been eyeing the NFL but opted to return to East Lansing after breaking his leg against Oregon in the Redbox Bowl. An All-American last year, he sat out the spring game but is expected to be healthy this fall. The secondary will miss graduated strong safety Khari Willis, but cornerback Josiah Scott and free safety David Dowell are back.

SPECIAL TEAMS The Spartans return one of the Big Ten’s top kickers in Matt Coughlin, who hit 18 of 22 field goal attempts last season. Punter Jake Hartbarger was recently granted a sixth year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending leg injury last September at Arizona State. Hartbarger was a Ray Guy Award candidate before getting hurt, and he was never adequately replaced, as Michigan State ended up using four starting punters last year, more than any other team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.