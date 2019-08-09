OFFENSE The Wolverines will have a new offensive coordinator calling the shots this year in Josh Gattis. Maybe you’ve heard of him. The veteran assistant coach left Penn State for Alabama in 2018, then left the Crimson Tide after only a year in Tuscaloosa. Gattis has been looking to speed things up at Michigan, bringing a no-huddle look to an offense that had remained steadfastly old-school under Harbaugh. But in terms of its personnel, Michigan should look pretty familiar, with quarterback Shea Patterson headlining a contingent of eight returning starters. In his first season after transferring from Mississippi, Patterson completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Talented wideouts Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins are back, too, but the Wolverines need to find a new starting tailback with Karan Higdon having graduated.

DEFENSE You don’t lose players like Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich and Devin Bush and just carry on like nothing’s changed. Or do you? The Wolverines still look to be loaded on defense. Josh Uche showed his potential with seven sacks last year, while Kwity Paye and Michael Dwumfour are both up-and-coming linemen, and January enrollee Mazi Smith has the makings of an early-impact freshman. The Wolverines also have solid returnees at linebacker (Khaleke Hudson) and in the secondary (Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus). This unit should be solid.

SPECIAL TEAMS Quinn Nordin may have trouble regaining his starting job after Jake Moody hit 10 of 11 field goal attempts last year as a substitute when Nordin was sidelined by an illness. Punter Will Hart returns after averaging a very impressive 47.0 yards last year.

