Countdown to Kickoff: Michigan
2018 RECORD 10-3, 8-1 Big Ten
COACH Jim Harbaugh (38-14 in four seasons at Michigan; career record: 96- 41)
SERIES RECORD The Wolverines lead the all-time series, 14-8.
MOST RECENT MEETING Michigan held Penn State to 186 yards of total offense and had three takeaways, including a pick-six, in a 42-7 victory on Nov. 3, 2018, in Ann Arbor.
OFFENSE The Wolverines will have a new offensive coordinator calling the shots this year in Josh Gattis. Maybe you’ve heard of him. The veteran assistant coach left Penn State for Alabama in 2018, then left the Crimson Tide after only a year in Tuscaloosa. Gattis has been looking to speed things up at Michigan, bringing a no-huddle look to an offense that had remained steadfastly old-school under Harbaugh. But in terms of its personnel, Michigan should look pretty familiar, with quarterback Shea Patterson headlining a contingent of eight returning starters. In his first season after transferring from Mississippi, Patterson completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Talented wideouts Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins are back, too, but the Wolverines need to find a new starting tailback with Karan Higdon having graduated.
DEFENSE You don’t lose players like Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich and Devin Bush and just carry on like nothing’s changed. Or do you? The Wolverines still look to be loaded on defense. Josh Uche showed his potential with seven sacks last year, while Kwity Paye and Michael Dwumfour are both up-and-coming linemen, and January enrollee Mazi Smith has the makings of an early-impact freshman. The Wolverines also have solid returnees at linebacker (Khaleke Hudson) and in the secondary (Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus). This unit should be solid.
SPECIAL TEAMS Quinn Nordin may have trouble regaining his starting job after Jake Moody hit 10 of 11 field goal attempts last year as a substitute when Nordin was sidelined by an illness. Punter Will Hart returns after averaging a very impressive 47.0 yards last year.
SCHEDULE This is a good year to be a Michigan season-ticket holder, as the Wolverines are set to welcome Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State to the Big House. Their toughest road games figure to be visits to Wisconsin (Sept. 21) and Penn State (Oct. 19). If the Wolverines are to vie for College Football Playoff consideration, the make-or-break stretch could come in mid-October when they face the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish on consecutive Saturdays.
GAME OF THE YEAR The annual season-ending showdown with Ohio State will be Michigan’s biggest game until the end of time. Harbaugh has yet to beat the Buckeyes, and while there’s undoubtedly some disappointment in Ann Arbor that Urban Meyer stepped down without ever tasting defeat at the hands of the Maize and Blue, Michigan will take whatever kind of win it can get in this increasingly lopsided series. The Wolverines have lost 16 of their past 18 vs. Ohio State, so they would be quite happy to ruin Ryan Day’s first head coaching appearance in The Game, especially after last year’s 62-39 embarrassment at the Horseshoe.
OUTLOOK Michigan’s “Revenge Tour” ended with that disastrous showing in Columbus, and the hangover lingered for weeks, as the Wolverines fared little better in the Peach Bowl, losing 41-15 to Florida. That late-season collapse is likely one of the reasons why Harbaugh has relinquished control of the offense and allowed Gattis free rein to design a more up-to-date system that is expected to incorporate elements of the offense that Joe Moorhead installed at Penn State. There’s a lot riding on Gattis’s success. Michigan hasn’t won a Big Ten title in 14 years, the longest drought in the program’s history. Moreover, Harbaugh is the first Wolverines coach ever to lose his first four games against Ohio State. He’s pulled the program out of the RichRod/Brady Hoke doldrums, but he’ll have to beat the Buckeyes to keep Michigan fans happy, and yesterday wouldn’t be too soon.