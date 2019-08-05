Countdown to Kickoff: Maryland
2018 RECORD 5-7, 3-6 BigTen
COACH Mike Locksley (1-5 in one season at Maryland; career record: 3-31)
SERIES RECORD Penn State leads the all-time series, 39-2-1.
MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley had 294 yards of total offense and was responsible for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in his final game in Beaver Stadium, as the Nittany Lions romped to a 38-3 victory on Nov. 24, 2018.
OFFENSE Anthony McFarland Jr. is one of the Big Ten’s top running backs. A year ago, as a redshirt freshman, he finished with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns on only 131 carries for a gaudy average of 7.9 yards per attempt. There are some questions up front, where three starters have exited, but if the Terps can find adequate replacements, the running game should be a strength. There’s less certainty at quarterback, where graduate transfer Josh Jackson, formerly of Virginia Tech, is battling returnees Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager for the starting spot. Receivers Jeshaun Jones and Dontay Demus should prove to be capable targets if the Terps can get their QB questions resolved.
DEFENSE The big question mark here is the defensive front. Maryland desperately needs to find a way of getting more heat on opposing passers after a season in which it totaled only 18 sacks, second-fewest in the Big Ten. The linebacker corps is being rebuilt, with Chance Campbell having emerged as a team leader this spring and Ayinde Eley looking like a potential difference-maker. The secondary has suffered some graduation losses, and they were compounded when safety Antwaine Richardson went down with a season-ending knee injury this spring.
SPECIAL TEAMS Joseph Petrino hit 12 of 14 attempts last season, but he only attempted two kicks of 40 or more yards, converting one of those tries, a 40-yarder. Maryland must find a new punter following Wade Lees’ graduation.
SCHEDULE Maryland gets a week off before facing Penn State in a Friday night game on Sept. 27. That’s going to be helpful coming off a nonconference slate that features games against Howard, Syracuse and Temple. Less helpful, however, is the backloaded nature of the conference slate. In November, the Terps will face Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State. There’s another off-week in between the games against the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers, but that’s still a tough way to finish.
GAME OF THE YEAR It’s Penn State, of course. A year ago, the Lions denied the Terps a bowl invitation by handing them their seventh loss of the season. Maryland will no doubt want to avenge that defeat when the two border rivals open their respective Big Ten campaigns against each other. The Terps will also want to avenge the Lions’ last two visits to College Park, in which the hosts were outscored by a combined margin of 136-10.
OUTLOOK Locksley has been put in charge of Maryland’s rebuild following a 2018 season that was marred by tragedy and coaching tumult. His resume seemingly makes him a natural fit. He’s a Washington, D.C., native and Towson graduate who coached the Terps on an interim basis in 2015 before leaving for Alabama and serving as co-offensive coordinator on the Crimson Tide’s 2017 national championship team. Maryland is hoping that his experience as one of Nick Saban’s lieutenants and his recruiting prowess in the Mid-Atlantic region are more relevant than his career head coaching record, which was driven down by a disastrous three-year stint at New Mexico. The first order of business this August will be to pick a quarterback. If the Terps can find someone they like (and if they can keep him healthy, something they haven’t done the past few years) they may have a shot at the postseason.