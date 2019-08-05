2018 RECORD 5-7, 3-6 BigTen

COACH Mike Locksley (1-5 in one season at Maryland; career record: 3-31) SERIES RECORD Penn State leads the all-time series, 39-2-1. MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley had 294 yards of total offense and was responsible for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in his final game in Beaver Stadium, as the Nittany Lions romped to a 38-3 victory on Nov. 24, 2018.

Mike Locksley (Associated Press)

OFFENSE Anthony McFarland Jr. is one of the Big Ten’s top running backs. A year ago, as a redshirt freshman, he finished with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns on only 131 carries for a gaudy average of 7.9 yards per attempt. There are some questions up front, where three starters have exited, but if the Terps can find adequate replacements, the running game should be a strength. There’s less certainty at quarterback, where graduate transfer Josh Jackson, formerly of Virginia Tech, is battling returnees Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager for the starting spot. Receivers Jeshaun Jones and Dontay Demus should prove to be capable targets if the Terps can get their QB questions resolved. DEFENSE The big question mark here is the defensive front. Maryland desperately needs to find a way of getting more heat on opposing passers after a season in which it totaled only 18 sacks, second-fewest in the Big Ten. The linebacker corps is being rebuilt, with Chance Campbell having emerged as a team leader this spring and Ayinde Eley looking like a potential difference-maker. The secondary has suffered some graduation losses, and they were compounded when safety Antwaine Richardson went down with a season-ending knee injury this spring. SPECIAL TEAMS Joseph Petrino hit 12 of 14 attempts last season, but he only attempted two kicks of 40 or more yards, converting one of those tries, a 40-yarder. Maryland must find a new punter following Wade Lees’ graduation.



Tyrrell Pigrome (Associated Press)