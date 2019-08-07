MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley bounced back from a knee injury to run for a 51-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Iowa native Jake Pinegar hit three field goals of more than 40 yards, helping Penn State rally from an early 12-point deficit to win, 30-24, on Oct. 27, 2018, at Beaver Stadium.

OFFENSE Iowa has one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten in senior Nate Stanley. Over the past two seasons, he's thrown 52 touchdown passes as the team’s starter, the most ever by an Iowa quarterback in consecutive seasons. He will no doubt miss tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, both of whom left early to enter the draft and were selected within the first 20 picks. The Hawkeyes have also lost last year’s leading receiver, Nick Easley. Juniors Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith will need to step into bigger roles. In the backfield, Iowa may again take a committee approach, with Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin all getting carries.

DEFENSE The Hawkeyes have suffered some big graduation losses on this side of the ball, especially along the defensive line, where four 13-game starters have departed. However, they do return junior A.J. Epenesa, a 280-pound defensive end who didn’t start any games but still led the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5. He also had 16.5 tackles for loss. The linebacker corps and secondary have also sustained some major losses, including safety Amani Hooker, the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year, and the team’s leading tackler, linebacker Jake Gervase. But Iowa does return four cornerbacks with starting experience.

SPECIAL TEAMS The Hawkeyes need to replace kicker Miguel Recinos, who was 8 of 9 from beyond 40 yards last season, but they welcome back punter Colten Rastetter. They also boast one of the nation’s top kick returners in Smith-Marsette. As a sophomore, he ranked second in the nation with a 29.5-yard average.

