Countdown to Kickoff: Iowa
2018RECORD 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten
COACH Kirk Ferentz (152-101 in 20 seasons at Iowa; career record: 164-122)
SERIES RECORD The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series, 16-12.
MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley bounced back from a knee injury to run for a 51-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Iowa native Jake Pinegar hit three field goals of more than 40 yards, helping Penn State rally from an early 12-point deficit to win, 30-24, on Oct. 27, 2018, at Beaver Stadium.
OFFENSE Iowa has one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten in senior Nate Stanley. Over the past two seasons, he's thrown 52 touchdown passes as the team’s starter, the most ever by an Iowa quarterback in consecutive seasons. He will no doubt miss tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, both of whom left early to enter the draft and were selected within the first 20 picks. The Hawkeyes have also lost last year’s leading receiver, Nick Easley. Juniors Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith will need to step into bigger roles. In the backfield, Iowa may again take a committee approach, with Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin all getting carries.
DEFENSE The Hawkeyes have suffered some big graduation losses on this side of the ball, especially along the defensive line, where four 13-game starters have departed. However, they do return junior A.J. Epenesa, a 280-pound defensive end who didn’t start any games but still led the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5. He also had 16.5 tackles for loss. The linebacker corps and secondary have also sustained some major losses, including safety Amani Hooker, the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year, and the team’s leading tackler, linebacker Jake Gervase. But Iowa does return four cornerbacks with starting experience.
SPECIAL TEAMS The Hawkeyes need to replace kicker Miguel Recinos, who was 8 of 9 from beyond 40 yards last season, but they welcome back punter Colten Rastetter. They also boast one of the nation’s top kick returners in Smith-Marsette. As a sophomore, he ranked second in the nation with a 29.5-yard average.
SCHEDULE Iowa’s nonconference opponents – Miami (Ohio), Iowa State, Middle Tennessee State – all look beatable, and so does its first Big Ten opponent: Rutgers. But after wrapping up what could well be an unbeaten September, the Hawkeyes will face Michigan and Penn State on consecutive Saturdays. They avoid Ohio State for the second year in a row, but except for Penn State, their toughest Big Ten games (Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Nebraska) are all on the road.
GAME OF THE YEAR The Hawkeyes sure do play a lot of trophy games. They compete annually for the Cy-Hawk Trophy (against Iowa State), the Heartland Trophy (Wisconsin), the Heroes Trophy (Nebraska) and, of course, Floyd of Rosedale (Minnesota). They’ve won 13 of their past 16 trophy games, with all three losses coming against Wisconsin. That probably makes their Nov. 9 visit to Camp Randall Stadium the year’s biggest game.
OUTLOOK The Hawkeyes ended last season on a roll, winning their last three, including a 27-22 victory over Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. A lot of the key players in that late-season surge are gone, but Stanley is a steady hand around whom they can rebuild. What’s more, the early-season schedule is manageable, which means that Iowa may be able to maintain its momentum into that visit to Ann Arbor on Oct. 5. The game against Michigan, and the one that follows against Penn State, should give us a pretty good idea of this team’s potential. If it’s good enough to match up against two of the East Division’s perennial powers, it’s definitely good enough to contend in the West.