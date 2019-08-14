2018 RECORD 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten

COACH Tom Allen (10-15 in two seasons at Indiana; career record: same) SERIES RECORD The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series, 21-1. MOST RECENT MEETING Trace McSorley didn’t throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 35 games, but he racked up 327 yards of total offense, including 107 rushing yards, as the Nittany Lions outlasted the Hoosiers, 33-28, on Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has nine returning starters on both offense and defense this season. (Associated Press)

OFFENSE Junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey is coming off a season in which he completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, but he’s fighting to hold onto his job. Michael Penix Jr. is returning from the season-ending ACL injury he suffered against Penn State last year. Utah transfer Jack Tuttle is also in the mix after the NCAA approved his request for immediate eligibility, although recent reports suggest he's primarily working with the third team. The Hoosiers also have a new coordinator – Kalen DeBoer, formerly of Fresno State – but there’s no shortage of returnees, as nine players with starting experience are back, including last year’s leading rusher, Stevie Scott (1,137 yards, 10 touchdowns), and leading receiver, Nick Westbrook (42 catches, 590 yards, four TDs). DEFENSE Allen used to double as the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator, but he's now handed the reins to Kane Wommack, who previously served as the team's linebackers coach. Wommack isn’t planning any big changes to the defense, which returns nine players with starting experience. The top returnee is honorable mention All-Big Ten safety Marcelino Ball, who finished third on the team last year with 59 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Other potential difference-makers include linebackers James Miller and Micah McFadden, and the coaches are also said to be high on Cam Jones, a sophomore who, like Ball, plays the husky position, a linebacker/safety hybrid. SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker Logan Justus and punter Haydon Whitehead are both back. Justus was 15 of 18 on field goal attempts last year, while Whitehead averaged 40.0 yards per punt.



SCHEDULE The Hoosiers have three winnable nonconference games vs. Ball State, Eastern Illinois and Connecticut, but the Big Ten slate starts out hard (Ohio State, Michigan State) and ends just as hard (Penn State, Michigan, Purdue). They do get an off-week before that late-season gauntlet begins at Beaver Stadium, so that’s a nice perk. And speaking of perks, they don’t have to face Wisconsin or Iowa this year. GAME OF THE YEAR In each of the past two years, the Hoosiers have gone into their traditional regular-season finale against Purdue needing a victory to attain bowl eligibility. Both times, they’ve come up seven points short. This year’s matchup will take place Nov. 30 in West Lafayette. If Indiana heads into Ross-Ade Stadium sporting a 5-6 record – not exactly an outlandish scenario – this will be a very big game for a program that has only made three bowl appearances since 1994. OUTLOOK Allen has kept the Hoosiers competitive during his two seasons as their head coach, but as they look to move up in the East Division’s hierarchy, the problem is the same as ever: Who are they going to jump? Even with last year’s starting lineup returning largely intact, they still don’t have the across-the-board talent of the teams they would have to beat. One goal that does appear attainable, however, is bowl eligibility. Their nonconference schedule could get them halfway there, and the league slate offers up games against Rutgers, Maryland and Purdue. It’s a narrow path, but it’s navigable. And the Hoosiers held their own against Penn State and Michigan last year, so an upset over one of the East Division’s powers can’t be ruled out. That would help their bowl hopes immeasurably.



