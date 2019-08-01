MOST RECENT MEETING True freshman Saquon Barkley enjoyed a breakout game, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 12 second half carries, as the Nittany Lions defeated the Bulls, 27- 14, on Sept.12, 2015. After the game, fellow running back Nick Scott said of Barkley, “We’re expecting good things from him.”

OFFENSE Following a junior season in which he threw for more than 3,000 yards, Tyree Jackson declared for the NFL Draft in January. That turned out to be a bad move, as Jackson went undrafted, and it didn’t work out so well for the Bulls, either. Heading into the 2019 season, they have almost no experience at the quarterback spot. The only Buffalo player with more than a handful of passes on his resume is junior Kyle Vantrease with 29 career completions in 66 attempts for 375 yards. The receiver corps also has some big holes to fill due to graduation and transfers. The running game should be solid, with tailback Jaret Patterson and four starting offensive linemen returning. Patterson rushed for 1,013 yards and 14 TDs last season.

DEFENSE The Bulls will miss Khalil Hodge, who was credited with a remarkable 144 tackles a year ago. But they do return James Patterson, Jaret’s twin brother, who enjoyed a terrific debut season, ranking second on the team with 77 stops. They also return a pair of promising sophomores in linebacker Tim Terry Jr. and defensive tackle Eddie Wilson. Back, too, are defensive ends Taylor Riggins (five sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss in 2018) and Malcolm Koonce (three sacks, four TFL). They will need to keep the heat on opposing passers, as Buffalo’s secondary has lost a couple of excellent cornerbacks in Tatum Slack and Cameron Lewis.

SPECIAL TEAMS Evan Finegan averaged 41.8 yards in his debut season as Buffalo’s punter. The place-kicking spot is open after an erratic year in which the Bulls missed five of their 15 field goal tries and an alarming eight PAT attempts.