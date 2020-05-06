Could Rivals100 TE Moliki Matavao Commit to Penn State Without Visiting?
You won’t find many players that have committed to a school without ever taking a visit. Sure, it happens, but it’s rare, and at Penn State, it’s even rarer. Even Class of 2020 defensive tackle Jos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news