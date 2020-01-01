Tariq Castro-Fields announces return for senior season at Penn State
Penn State's secondary will keep an important veteran piece ahead of the 2020 season.
Announcing his decision Wednesday evening via Twitter, Tariq Castro-Fields has chosen to hold off on the pursuit of his NFL dreams for a final senior season with the Nittany Lions next year.
One more year to make history , I wouldn’t want it any other way #GODSPLAN pic.twitter.com/1n05mTSCIF— Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) January 2, 2020
The statement reads, in full:
"These past 3 years have been the best time of my life! A kid from PG county, Maryland being able to represent not only my home state, but also the blue & white has meant the world to me. The bond I've made with my teammates is truly special.
"The NFL has been a dream of mine since I was 5 years old. After discussing with my coaches and my family, I have decided to put this dream on hold and return to Penn State for my senior year.
"We have unfinished business to take care of and our unique brotherhood is something I'm not ready to relinquish. Additionally, earning a degree from Penn State is extremely important to my family & I.
"Thank you Nittany Nation for your endless support. I believe the sky's the limit next season and I can't wait to be part of it!"
- Tariq Castro-Fields
Cornerback
This past season, Castro-Fields played in all but one of the Nittany Lions' games, missing Rutgers to round out the regular season due to injury. He finished sixth on the defense with 52 tackles to go along with his two interceptions and eight pass breakups.
He'll return as one of the most veteran players on Penn State's roster next season, starting 14 games thus far in his career but seeing extensive action throughout his three years in action.
