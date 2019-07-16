“Everybody wants to be that guy, but coach always says, with team success comes individual recognition. So I think that as a team, we want to just be good as a unit so then you can shine as an individual as well.”

“My expectations are that everyone just goes out and does their job on every play,” said Johnson. “You don’t need to be a hero on any certain play. Just be where you’re supposed to be and good things are going to happen for everybody.

Widely considered one of the more talented linebacking corps the Nittany Lions have had in recent years, the attitude within the walls of the Lasch Building is unconcerned with individual recognition or hype surrounding the unit. Rather, believing firmly in the quality of the coaching of defensive coordinator Brent Pry and his system, Penn State’s linebackers have taken on a more simplistic approach to the upcoming season.

A 13-game starter at Mike last season, Jan Johnson is back to round out his Nittany Lion career. Aside from a first-half suspension at Rutgers in Week 11, Cam Brown has a full season of starting experience under his belt, as well. And Micah Parsons, despite starting just once as a true freshman, managed to lead Penn State’s defense with 83 tackles last year.

The same sentiment might not have been as grounded in reality just a year ago for the Nittany Lions.



Specifically needing to baptize Parsons, who manifested every bit of the athletic prowess expected upon the start of his career as well as his complete positional inexperience, the young Nittany Lion needed to learn as he went along in his debut season.

“We spend the time in the meetings, we spend the time on the practice field, reviewing it, where these guys understand situations is what you hope,” said Pry. “You're going to put a guy out there, I'll use Micah as an example: For the first couple of weeks, we hold up these personnel cards week-in and week-out to let them know what personnel the offense has on the field. He didn't even know the card was up there for the first couple of weeks. He had too much else going on. So as guys get more experienced and develop and get more comfortable, and the more you put them in those situations in practice, the more comfortable they get.”

For Johnson, now 23 years old with three seasons of playing experience already compiled, that comfortability is at a career-best level.

Having already earned his undergraduate degree in psychology, followed by a master’s in management and organizational leadership, with another degree in health policy and administration on the way, Johnson’s vast database of prior learning experience is proving beneficial. And in a way, he said, the learning of concepts as a linebacker is comparatively easier to his classroom learning.

“I understand exactly what I’m supposed to do now as a linebacker,” said Johnson. “It’s two different things I guess. I go to school for class, but football is also a class, so it’s kind of a class that I’m trying to ace, and I think I’m doing a pretty good job.”

A starting corps backed up by immensely talented players, albeit with less experience, Johnson understands his role in providing as much help as he can to speeding their collective learning process along.

Once in their same shoes, Johnson is confident that a combined understanding of the defensive system will pay dividends for this year’s linebackers.

“I think it’s pretty challenging just learning our defense and what we do,” said Johnson, “and I just help them along by answering all the questions that they have or helping them out with things I’ve seen that they’ve done wrong, or they’ve been in the wrong gap or something.

“I think that we have a bunch of guys that are pretty solid in the run game, and Cam and Micah blitzing off the edge is going to be tough for anybody to stop. So I think that we’re going to make a big impact I think on games this season and I think it’s going to show.”