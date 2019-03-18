In brief, Condo was recruited to the Terrapins as a linebacker but, after a redshirt year, he stepped up to solve an unexpected hole in the roster. The team’s long snapper booted from the program, Condo soon carved out a niche for himself by winning a job he’d never expected to take on. But it was a niche that would serve him well, earning him undrafted free agent deals and, eventually, a lengthy career with the Raiders.

Among the guests listening, and also a speaker himself at the banquet, Franklin heard a story that can carry value for anyone in the game.

Condo, originally from nearby Philipsburg-Osceola and an alumnus of the University of Maryland, guest spoke at the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Football Foundation annual awards dinner Sunday afternoon. And as a 13-year veteran of the NFL, twice selected to the Pro Bowl during his 11-year stint with the Oakland Raiders, Condo shared his story to guests in attendance.

More than his longevity and NFL experience, though, Franklin pointed to Condo’s initial willingness and enthusiasm to become a long snapper when the Terrapins needed one as standing out the most. Their careers at Maryland overlapping, Franklin the wide receivers coach at the time, Condo’s team-first mentality and openness to change was something he’d witnessed firsthand.



“I think a lot of times that transition, whether it's offense to defense, or defense to offense, or to special teams, is something that people struggle with,” said Franklin. “We always felt like once he started doing it and was a guy that could get down the field and make plays, which you don't see very often anymore, a long snapper that not only could snap it, (but also) get down the field and make plays.

“He's a class act. The way he approached things, his maturity, his work ethic; very prideful in his role on the team. So once he got into the NFL, it didn't surprise me that he was going to be a guy that would not only make it, but then put together a damn good career.”

According to Condo, it was a career that even he had no idea was something that could become a reality, regardless of his own work ethic and embrace of the position.

Recalling his experience in College Park, Md., Condo said the likes of future NFL stars Vernon Davis and Shawne Merriman frequently attracted scouts to practices. But by his junior and senior seasons, those scouts were also in attendance to watch him as the specialists worked before practices.

On one occasion, a failed operations drill - one in which the unit had to kick 20 field goals on each hash in a certain amount of time - prompted head coach Ralph Friedgen to demand up-downs out of the unit.

“And I just remember him sitting in his golf cart laughing at us because we were doing up-downs. I'm peeking over at him and he's just chuckling to himself. He knew that I was mad at him… just from him making us do it,” said Condo. “But he just shook his head and I remember after one of the sessions he goes, 'Condo, you know you could make a lot of money doing this. You're going to thank me one day for putting you through this stuff to make you better.'

“I just shook my head and rolled my eyes. But to this day I've spoken with him a couple of times and he always brings up that moment. ‘You know you could make a lot of money doing this.’ And I was just like, ‘Whatever. What's this guy talking about?’”

What Friedgen was talking about, clearly, proved itself to be worthwhile.

Having frequently stressed to his own players the abnormality of the story of Saquon Barkley, that of an illustrious three-year career with the Nittany Lions before finding even more fame and achievement with the New York Giants, Franklin has yet another example of a unique route taken to success.

“I think it's hard because I think when you're young, you kind of see yourself in a very specific role,” said Franklin. “But we all understand in any industry, in any business, in any team, the more things that you can do that bring value, you make yourself irreplaceable.

“I think that's an important lesson for all of us. I think early on, you kind of have this vision in your mind of how your career is going to go and what position you're going to play and how it's going to evolve. And that's not always right.”

Instead, Franklin continued, a constant seeking-out of opportunities to contribute, be competitive, and take pride in your specific role, whatever that might be, can ultimately pay very real dividends.

“There's so many different paths and ways to get where you want to go, position changes, whatever it may be, and that's one of the things that I worry about now with some of the rules changes in college football,” said Franklin. “I worry you're going to have less of that because I think one of the real values in college football is guys having to overcome adversity. And when there's an easy way out, I don't know if guys are going to learn that, or if guys have to take on a new responsibility and a new role and kind of redefine themselves, which I think all of us have had to do in our careers.”

For a Nittany Lion program experiencing its own sea change this offseason, replacing two assistant coaches and a swath of transfers while welcoming more than a dozen January enrollees, it’s an illustration Franklin should have no trouble utilizing this spring.