James Franklin is entering his sixth season in charge of the Penn State football program.

No team in college football history has ever lost on media day. The season is still a month away, so no matter where you are, whether it’s Alabama or Oregon State, optimism abounds. It doesn’t matter what happened last year. If it was good, it’s a stepping stone. If it was bad, it’s a learning experience. On media day, everyone is undefeated and looking to stay that way. Penn State’s media day earlier this month adhered to that pattern. There was hopeful talk from players about contending for the Big Ten championship and even some chatter about the College Football Playoff. The explosive residue of the off-season’s biggest bombshell – the transfer of projected starting quarterback Tommy Stevens to Mississippi State – had been scrubbed away, leaving the Lions feeling enthused about their 2019 season even though they have virtually no experience at the most important position on the field. “I’m looking forward to it,” head coach James Franklin said. “I’m excited about it.” At media day, Franklin rattled off a checklist of items that he said illustrate the ways in which the program has been making strides, everything from the improvements to the Lasch Building, to the new turf that has been installed on the outskirts of the field at Beaver Stadium, to the protective caps that players have been wearing overtop of their helmets in practice, caps that now look like regular Penn State football helmets. Franklin thanked athletic director Sandy Barbour, new deputy AD Scott Sidwell and university president Eric Barron, hailing the teamwork that has been established between the football program and the university’s administration. “I think we’re really starting to hit our stride in terms of understanding what everybody expects, the standards, how we work together, how efficient we are,” he said. “So I’m pleased with that.” Franklin did warn that he and his team still “have a lot of work ahead of us,” but unlike a few years ago, when the Nittany Lions were still adapting to the staff’s approach and were dealing with the lingering effects of the NCAA sanctions, much of that work involves refinements to elements that have already been put in place. “Our mantra this year, which we are going to talk about all the time, is ‘championship habits,’ ” Franklin said. “We’re big believers that the habits that our guys have on and off the field are really going to allow them to be successful in both areas. So it’s all of it. It’s all of the little things, all the details. It’s how we practice. It’s how we meet. It’s how we prepare. It’s how we are in the community. It’s how we are in class sitting in the front row taking notes early, all those things. So that’s going to be something you’re probably going to hear all year long – our championship habits mantra that we are going to keep hammering home.” The caveat to all of the happy talk on media day was that it’s now been nearly three years since the Nittany Lions have won a championship. The historical record says that they shouldn’t expect to contend every year; in the 21 Big Ten seasons that predated Franklin’s arrival in 2014, they won only three league crowns. But because they came tantalizingly close to the Big Ten Championship Game the past two years, losing four regular-season games to Ohio State and Michigan State by a combined margin of nine points, those seasons are viewed by some as missed opportunities rather than as part of a more general upward trend. Which brings us back to those championship habits that Franklin and his staff are looking to instill. The biggest disappointment of Penn State’s past two seasons (three if you count the Rose Bowl loss to USC in January 2017) was the team’s habit of faltering in the fourth quarter of games that it could have won. In those four games vs. the Buckeyes and Spartans, PSU was outscored 45-19 in the fourth quarter. If you subtract last year’s come-from-ahead loss to Ohio State, in which they scored two touchdowns prior to the Buckeyes’ rally, the Lions’ output dips to six points in three games. As those six points indicate, part of the solution to the team’s fourth-quarter malaise involves the offense. The Lions haven’t run the ball consistently the past few years, and that’s an especially glaring weakness when you’re clinging to a late lead and are trying to shorten the game.

Offensive tackles Will Fries (above) and Rasheed Walker will have a big impact on how far Penn State goes in 2019.

But the defense has come up short, too. And while a case can be made that the Lions simply didn’t have the depth to play four strong quarters against Ohio State’s powerful offense last year, they’ve had opportunities in all four of the narrow losses cited above and weren’t able to seize them. Amid the atmosphere of positivity at media day, defensive coordinator Brent Pry addressed those disappointments head-on.

“We’ve talked on our side of the football about being finishers. A closer’s mentality,” Pry said. “Some things go into that. You know, it’s not something that we ignored or pretended didn’t exist. We did try and identify why it occurred. Sometimes we were able to [hold leads] in particular games and others we weren’t. But more than anything, I want to make sure we have the right mindset. To have a lead in the fourth quarter and give it up is upsetting for all of us.” The roles were reversed in the Citrus Bowl last January, as Kentucky took an early lead, forcing the Lions to attempt a comeback. But even though the circumstances were different, the need to have a “closer’s mentality” was on a lot of minds when the season concluded. “Cam Brown immediately following the Citrus Bowl in the locker room kind of addressed the kids, addressed the team and talked about that type of trait, being a finisher and where we fell short and what we could have accomplished if we had closed out some games,” Pry said. “So it’s something that has been talked about in our room.” As they head into the 2019 season, the Nittany Lions have been defined as much by what they haven’t done lately as by what they have done. They haven’t beaten Ohio State or Michigan State since 2016. They haven’t reclaimed the East Division title since their miraculous turnaround three years ago, and as a result, they haven’t returned to the Big Ten Championship Game, nor have they earned a spot in the CFP. It would be easy for those within the program to take offense at the implication that its failures deserve as much attention as its successes. After all, only 10 of the 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision have ever made the playoff, and of those 10 teams, only four have made multiple appearances. If anything less than a CFP appearance constitutes a disappointment, then there are going to be a lot of disappointing seasons to come. Dynasties are hard. But there’s another way of looking at all this, and that is to put those disappointments into context. Penn State is one of only six teams to finish in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll each of the past three seasons. Its past three recruiting classes have ranked among the top dozen in the country according to Rivals.com, and its 2020 class, despite a number of early-summer defections, is rated 12th nationally. What’s more, its average attendance of 105,485 per game was second-best in the country last season, trailing only Michigan. There aren’t a whole lot of programs in college football where those sorts of accomplishments would be considered a mixed bag. The challenge that faces Penn State heading into the 2019 season is to keep that momentum from dissipating now that most of the players who spearheaded the program’s turnaround are gone. Heading into preseason practice, it appeared likely that the defense would be well ahead of the offense. All the news coming out of preseason camp seemed to confirm that impression. It’s not just that the Nittany Lions need to break in a new starting quarterback; they also need to protect him. They’re expected to start redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker at left tackle, and they’re looking for junior Will Fries to take the next step in his development at the opposite spot. The performance of Walker and Fries will go a long way toward determining whether the Lions are able to improve on a 2018 season in which they dropped to fifth place in the Big Ten in total offense at 423 yards per game. The defense has concerns, too, though not as many as the offense. Is Lamont Wade ready for his likely promotion to a starting safety role? Do the Lions have the depth they will need in the middle of their defensive line? Is superstar-in-waiting Micah Parsons ready to live up to all the praise he’s received in recent months? The answers to all those questions are forthcoming. If they’re the kind of answers Franklin and his staff have been seeking, they’ll be able to keep the positive vibes reverberating into the regular season.

