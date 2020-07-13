BlueWhiteIllustrated - Committed Big Man Abdou Tsimbila Finally Lands with Nittany Lions

Better late than never. And in this case, much better. Though he signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Penn State men's basketball program in its Class of 2019, forward Abdou Tsimbila was forced to hold off on his enrollment in the program for unspecified reasons last summer. Monday, the program announced those reasons have been resolved and the 6-foot-8 big man is now able to enroll with the university.

Welcome to our new Nittany Lion Abdou Tsimbila (➡️@abdourachid56), a 6-8, 220-lb. forward from Yaoundé, Cameroon! 📰: https://t.co/KGTU4JWLOs 🔵🦁⚪ #ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/uKfodklsZk — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) July 13, 2020