Commitment preview: Cam Miller to pick between Penn State and Virginia Tech

Penn State enters Monday with 21 Class of 2022 verbal commitments, and it could start the week with another one. Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy three-star cornerback Camron Miller will pick between the Nittany Lions and Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. today. The official announcement is expected to come on his Instagram page. Here's what fans need to know before the pick is made.

Florida three-star corner Camron Miller will pick between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Virginia Tech Hokies today. Rivals photo (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Where Penn State stands

Penn State has filled up many of its positional needs in this cycle, but it hasn't done so in the secondary yet. The Lions are still after another corner, and Miller is their top target at this point in addition to athlete Christian Driver, who could be a safety at the next level but also a receiver, and Maryland safety KJ Winston. As of Monday, Lackawanna College safety Tyrece Mills is committed to head coach James Franklin's program, as is Lafayette, La., three-star corner Jordan Allen. Miller would close out the class just as Lions' corners coach Terry Smith envisions. More: See Penn State's full Class of 2022 breakdown

The contenders

When Miller announced that he was ready to announce, Penn State and Virginia Tech were the finalists. "Miller has a number of options but has basically been down to two programs for a while, Virginia Tech and Penn State. He narrowed his list officially on July 1, after officially visiting both schools," Rivals' Woody Wommack writes.



What FutureCast says

Six FutureCast picks have been logged in favor of Penn State since BWI expert Ryan Snyder put one in back on July 20. The Lions have pushed hard here, led by Smith, but it's been a staff-wide effort to try and lock up this pledge.

Final word