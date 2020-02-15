🎥 SKILLS 1 on 1s - #Miami Rivals Camp 🎥 One of the deepest group of wide receivers in @RivalsCamp history took on a talented batch of south Florida defensive backs. See the FULL VIDEO (NINE minutes of action) here: https://t.co/3yTuosKX9O @Cassidy_Rob @RivalsMike @CaneSport pic.twitter.com/PQ8YNGHjA0

Three schools, including the hometown Hurricanes and two SEC schools, are doing the best job recruiting Rivals250 wide receiver Romello Brinson. The Miami (Fla.) Northwestern star is fresh off a visit to Texas A&M and a commitment could come as soon as March for the early enrollee.