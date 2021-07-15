Commitment Impact: What Rivals100 OL Alex Birchmeier means for Penn State

Alex Birchmeier poses for a photo with Phil Trautwein, Ja'Juan Seider and James Franklin during his visit back in June.

1) Penn State's momentum continues

It’s always good to get that first commitment on board. Sure, Mathias Barnwell was technically the first one to commit, but since he opened things up, Birchmeier will go down as No. 1. For the Nittany Lions, they couldn’t have scripted it any better. Momentum for 2022 is at an all-time high, and recruits across the country have taken notice. Just this week, another 2023 Rivals100 offensive lineman, IMG Academy’s Knijeah Harris, said he’s aware of what Penn State is doing on the recruiting trail, saying, 'I really like what they’re doing right now in recruiting. They’re doing really well right now and putting together a great class.’ That’s coming from a player who is friendly with Drew Shelton, but aside from that, really doesn’t have any other previous ties to the Nittany Lions. It’s a great sign when top players nationally, especially in next year’s class, which is wide open at every position, are noticing the kind of success that Penn State is having. That's especially true after a season that didn't go according to plan. Now, with Birchmeier on board, a player who doesn’t come off as very outspoken, but does seem very much into Penn State and the culture surrounding James Franklin’s program, it should only help when he starts speaking with other top prospects, especially in and around the Mid-Atlantic region. Landing a big-time prospect in the 2023 class this month is a sign to others that something special is brewing right now.

2) Who's next for the Nittany Lions?

Of course, that segways us into the obvious next topic: who could potentially join Birchmeier in the 2023 class in the weeks ahead? For months now, it’s been clear that this upcoming class could be Phil Trautwein’s opportunity to put together an elite group of offensive linemen, and with one on board already, that allows him and the rest of the staff to crank up the heat. There are national prospects like Chase Bisontis and Luke Montgomery who likely won’t make a decision any time soon. They have a deep stack of offers with more than 60 between them, many of which are from the nation’s top programs. They can take their time and likely will. Instead, I look at a guy like Antonio Tripp from McDonogh. Tripp has a very respectable offer list himself, but aside from maybe Michigan and Texas A&M, there aren’t many schools on Penn State’s level. Add in the fact that he’s likely an interior prospect at the next level, which is where I lean with Birchmeier, and that makes it easier for Trautwein and others to nudge him towards committing sooner than later. We know Tripp is very high on Penn State. He visited State College on his own in Sept. 2020, then came again that first weekend in June to hang out with the staff. He’s always been a candidate for an early commitment, and with Birchmeier now on board, he makes a lot of sense when it comes to finding that next guy to maybe make a move.

3) Birchmeier could be an excellent center