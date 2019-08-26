THE COMMITMENT:

Four-star athlete Keyvone Lee chose Penn State over a number of major offers on Monday night. A one-time Florida commit, Clearwater Beach-area athlete seriously considered the Gators, Florida State and others in addition to James Franklin’s program.





HOW IT HELPS PENN STATE

Lee is versatile. So while Penn State is bringing him in as a running back, he could easily play linebacker at the college level. He’s extremely light on his feet for a bigger back and will likely shine in short-yardage situations. The four-star prospect hits holes with power and accelerates relatively well for his size. His frame and athleticism makes him a high-upside college prospect. So while he’s still becoming more polished as a running back, his raw athleticism makes him intriguing.





On a macro level, landing Lee grows what is already a strong Florida-to-Penn State pipeline. Outside of Clemson and Alabama, no out-of-state program recruits the Sunshine State better than the Nittany Lions. Franklin and company now have two Florida-based four-stars in their 2020 class, and the momentum on that front should continue to build down the road.





HOW IT HURTS THE THOSE THAT MISSED OUT

Lee was once a Florida commit but backed off that pledge long ago. Both the Gators and Florida State pursued Lee but ultimately lost out to an out-of-state program, which is becoming a troubling trend when it comes to in-state players. Losing Lee won’t cripple FSU or UF’s 2020 class, but the larger trend is at least somewhat troubling.



