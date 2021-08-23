Commitment breakdown: Jameel Brown chooses Penn State

Penn State continues to cruise through the 2022 class as Micah Shrewsberry picked up his third commitment, this time a Rivals150 member in Jameel Brown. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw takes a look at what this pick up means for the Nittany Lions.





What Penn State is Getting

Brown is a note marksman from deep range. The lengthy guard has deep range, with the ability to shoot off the catch or step into a shot off the bounce. He has good length, which adds to his positional size at 6-foot-3. Brown has good footwork and moves well off the ball to get to his spots. He developed some this summer, playing with Team Final (Penn.) EYBL as a secondary type of ball handler, as he does have good vision, but he will need to continue working on this aspect of his game. At a minimum, the in-state talent will be able to stretch the floor and provide spacing early in college. Brown was previously committed to Purdue, and he decommitted when Micah Shrewsberry got the Head Coaching job at Penn State.



