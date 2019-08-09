THE COMMITMENT: Cocoa (Fla.) High School running back Caziah Holmes seemingly closed the door on his recruitment on Friday, when he pledged his services Penn State. Holmes, who held offers from a number of major programs, is one of the fastest prospects in the state of Florida and will join James Franklin’s Nittany Lions roster, which continues to welcome Sunshine State-based players. Below, Rivals.com has a look at how Holmes will help Penn State and how his announcement hurt the teams that missed out.





HOW IT HELPS PENN STATE:

Holmes brings speed, speed and more speed to Happy Valley. He also brings a brand of versatility James Franklin has long valued. Holmes can operate out of the backfield as well as split out wide. He’s also a weapon in the return game and on jet sweeps. The more creative Franklin gets when it comes to getting him the ball in the open field, the more effective the speedy prospect will be. It’s also worth noting that Holmes’ Cocoa High School produces a major prospect or two every year, so there are worse places to have a foot in the door. The Nittany Lions continue to be a force in the state of Florida, where assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider has boosted the program’s profile.





HOW IT HURTS THOSE THAT MISSED OUT:

Time will tell on this one, as the in-state programs all had higher priorities at running back and asked Holmes to be, at best, the second option in their 2020 classes. It’s a choice programs in Florida could regret in short order, but there’s no way of telling how things will shake out on that front. Tennessee and Knetucky are ultimately the teams that pursued the versatile athlete down the stretch and the ones that will feel a bit of sting. That said, The Wildcats already has a pair of options in the fold while Tennessee also has a running back in its 2020 class. That’s all to say neither coaching staff was sent into a panic by Friday’s news.



