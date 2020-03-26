Ohio State isn’t the only Big Ten school reeling in top prospects during this recruiting dead period. Penn State finally picked up a long anticipated commitment from Rivals100 recruit Landon Tengwall.

The offensive lineman out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel is commitment No. 3 for Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class and is the highest rated by far.

Adam Friedman breaks down what it means for Penn State and how much it hurts his runner-up, Notre Dame.

*****

RIVALS EXCLUSIVE: Watch Tengwall make his announcement | Farrell's reaction

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State



*****