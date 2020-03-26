Commitment analysis: What Tengwall means for Penn State
Ohio State isn’t the only Big Ten school reeling in top prospects during this recruiting dead period. Penn State finally picked up a long anticipated commitment from Rivals100 recruit Landon Tengwall.
The offensive lineman out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel is commitment No. 3 for Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class and is the highest rated by far.
Adam Friedman breaks down what it means for Penn State and how much it hurts his runner-up, Notre Dame.
*****
RIVALS EXCLUSIVE: Watch Tengwall make his announcement | Farrell's reaction
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
*****
HOW IT HAPPENED
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news