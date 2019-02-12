Rivals100 defensive back Nick Cross has had a long recruitment with plenty of twists and turns in the last few months. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha star first burst onto the scene at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in New Jersey back in the spring of 2017. He had just a couple offers then but he walked away with the DB MVP award and things took off from there.

Cross committed to Florida State in early September, calling the Seminoles his dream school, but the rocky 2018 season opened the door for teams like Georgia, Penn State, and Maryland. Cross only took official visits to Florida State earlier in the process and one to Penn State just last weekend. Maryland and Georgia got Cross on campus for unofficial visits within a week of the start of his official visit to Penn State.

After a lot of going back and forth with his family for nearly a week after Signing Day, Cross announced he would flip his commitment and sign with Maryland.