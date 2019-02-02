THE SITUATION

Defensive back Josh Moten didn’t have to wait long for his recruitment to reach elite status. The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy star pulled in big offers from every corner of the country but on visited a few select destinations. He’s taken visits to Virginia Tech and Maryland a couple times but the school he visited most was Penn State and the Nittany Lions capitalized on their opportunity by reeling in his commitment a year before National Signing Day for the 2020 class.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE

Penn State is always working on bringing in more and more elite defensive backs and Moten will help raise the level of play in the secondary. Moten’s length is his most coveted physical attribute but he has shown great instincts and that allows him to create a lot of turnovers. His frame is also very lean so expect him to develop into the type of cornerback that can shutdown bigger wide receivers. Moten’s commitment is also big because he is from an area new Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is working on locking down.

SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST