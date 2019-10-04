Four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert has been a big name in the Mid-Atlantic since the beginning of his high school career. At first it was because the Norfolk (Va.) Maury star’s cousin is Virginia Tech and Seattle Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor but then he made his own name on the field.

After many impressive performances in games, camps, and 7-on-7 tournaments, Lambert amassed an impressive offer sheet that included teams like Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Penn State. He visited almost ten different schools and took a few spring official visits. North Carolina, Penn State, and Virginia Tech ended up being his top schools before he announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.