Coming through late at Wisconsin, Joey Porter Jr. eager to build on opener

“That play, I just saw the quarterback roll out to his right and 16, being the only person over there, knew he was gonna have to cut in. I just made my mind up and went for the play,” Porter told reporters. “I really should have made the pick, if I knew I was gonna get over there that fast, but that's for next time.” One of Penn State’s most relied-upon performers in the win Saturday, Porter is expecting plenty more of those opportunities to come this season. Finishing the game with 84 snaps, third only to fellow corner Tariq Castro-Fields with 93 and linebacker Brandon Smith’s 85, Porter also made six tackles in his first contest of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 campaign. And of his key late-game play in the red zone, Porter felt completely prepared not only with his understanding of Wisconsin’s strategy in the moment. Rather, having spent the offseason diligently focusing on red-zone work as a defense, Porter’s play was one of many that helped send the Badgers to a mere 1 of 4 mark for points converted in red zone opportunities.

“That was one of the things coach Pry really put an emphasis on this year. I feel like over the whole spring and fall camp we really were learning how to execute in the red zone and we work on it every day, so it wasn't new to us when we were put in those situations,” Porter said. “We were fired up in those situations because we got to show the world how special this defense is.” Saturday afternoon, Porter and the Nittany Lions will continue that mission for the first time in front of a home crowd this season. After the amended 2020 season in which fans weren’t permitted to attend home games at any of the Big Ten’s venues, that makes the program’s date with Ball State a significant first for Porter. Appearing only against Purdue and Rutgers in home games during his first year in the program in 2019, Porter acknowledged just how much he’s looking forward to playing in front of a raucous Beaver Stadium crowd. “I'm excited to see how the how the fans are, see how loud they could get,” Porter said. “It's gonna be an experience. I'm ready for it, so is the defense, so is the whole team.”