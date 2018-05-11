As another academic calendar officially comes to a close, with it go four of the best athletes to ever wear a Penn State uniform in each football, basketball, hockey and wrestling.

Barkley is one of four PSU athletes who concluded record-setting careers during the 2017-18 season. USA TODAY Sports Images

Truth is, there is no such thing. There is no greatest ever. There has never been a best of all time. The comparisons are too subjective, the timescale too broad, often spanning decades or longer. As a scientific matter, it’s impossibly complex and made all the more imperfect by discrepancies between eras, shifting geographic dynamics and the evolution of sport. For every Michael Jordan, there is a LeBron James. For every Joe Montana, a Tom Brady. For every Ted Williams, a Willie Mays. There’s always someone else and the changing variables cause most convictions to carry a contemporary bias. But it is this kind of debate that makes sports the fascination that they are and what keeps the conversations humming. At Penn State this past season, four new athletes have been thrown into the dialogue, all capable of making a case for all-time-great status: Saquon Barkley in football, Tony Carr in basketball, Zain Retherford in wrestling and Andrew Sturtz in hockey. It’s not often that four of a school’s most popular sports teams have a once-in-a-generation athlete on their roster at the same time. And it’s even more rare when those athletes all make their curtain calls within a few months of each other. So as Barkley, Carr, Retherford and Sturtz officially sign off on their days as student-athletes, let’s take a moment to reflect on the rarity of what we just witnessed. As they concurrently move on to the next phase of their athletic careers, each earning well-deserved paydays, they put a stamp on their convincing applications to be considered the best to have ever worn their respective uniforms. Hyperbolic as it might sound, they have numbers to back up those claims, and right now their resumes sit side by side atop the pile. Barkley might not be Penn State’s best football player of all time, but his grace and humility alone make him one of a kind. Standing atop the school’s all-time leaderboard for rushing and kick-return touchdowns, with two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards along with All-America citations and a host of other accolades – all that’s just filler for the Coplay, Pa., native. The only data he needs to show is the film. “I have never coached or seen a player who can affect the game the way Saquon Barkley does,” said James Franklin.

Carr reached 1,000 points quicker than anyone else at Penn State. AP Images

Carr might not be Penn State’s best basketball player of all time, but simply by virtue of his decision to commit to head coach Patrick Chambers in 2015 as a top-50 recruit, he helped spark the brand. And he then helped sustain that momentum by spearheading the Nittany Lions’ run to an NIT championship before departing. “Tony Carr set the standard for sure, for the current team and for future Penn Staters, future Nittany Lions,” Chambers said. “We’re going to miss him.” The Philadelphia native reached the 1,000-point mark quicker than anyone who came before him and after earning an invitation to the NBA Combine in Chicago this month, he now is in position to hear his name called in the NBA Draft earlier than anyone else has from the university. Retherford might not be Penn State’s best wrestler of all time, but through his quiet determination and grit, he became his sport’s most unquestionably dominant competitor for three years and 94 matches in a row. The Benton, Pa., native capped his career with the longest win streak in program history, and that wasn’t his only unprecedented accomplishment. He’s also the only Penn Stater to win the prestigious Hodge Trophy in back-to-back seasons. Only two others have ever won them consecutively, and his head coach, Cael Sanderson, is one of them. As Retherford departed, Sanderson said he would go down “as one of the great college wrestlers certainly [and] one of the best Penn State wrestlers for sure.” Sturtz might not be Penn State’s best hockey player of all time, but he’s set a high bar for those who follow. The Nittany Lions just finished only their sixth season on the ice, so the program is still in its relative infancy. Selecting their greatest right now is like picking the valedictorian after the first week of school, but in only two seasons in University Park, Sturtz set a pace. The Buffalo, N.Y., resident leaves with a school-record 54 career goals. “He made this program a heck of a lot better,” said head coach Guy Gadowsky, “and he will always be an integral part of Hockey Valley.”

Sturtz leaves Penn State with a school-record 54 career goals. Craig Houtz/GoPSUSports.com

But this isn’t a debate about whether they’re the best, or whether they’re not. Rather, it’s about the spectacle. Penn State’s athletic program has enjoyed more successful years than the one that will end in early June when the outdoor track season concludes. It has won more championships in one season, amassed more collective wins. But it’s rare, if not unprecedented, for a group of individuals to finish their remarkable college careers nearly in unison. And to think, there could have been more. All but Retherford still had at least one more season of eligibility, but their earning potential was growing harder to ignore. Barkley left with one year to go, and it’s been predicted that the New York Giants, which selected him No. 2 overall in last month's draft, are set to pay him more than $30 million. Carr left with two years remaining, and Sturtz, who signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators in March, is forgoing his senior season. Retherford was a four-time All-American, and even though wrestling does not have a high-profile professional league or a draft, there are a few ways to monetize one’s collegiate success. After his final collegiate season was done, Retherford inked a deal of his own. He’s now a public face for Under Armour’s new line of wrestling apparel, ScrapLife.

Retherford is now a brand ambassador for Under Armour's new line of wrestling apparel. Mark Selders/GoPSUSports.com