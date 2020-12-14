“It's been a tough, tough road. But at the same time, I'm proud of how we're finishing, and I'm just excited to keep grinding with these guys.”

“I’m not gonna sit here and lie like it wasn't hard to learn this offense over zoom and have no spring ball, and have an abbreviated summer ball,” Clifford said. “I mean, guys, that is a difficult task for anybody, especially a group that went through so much adversity, losing a couple of guys early with Journey and having young guys step up across the board.

Easier to be self-aware in the immediate aftermath of a win than a loss, the Nittany Lions’ signal-caller said outright what the program had hinted around all season. Struggling through an 0-5 start to the 2020 campaign, at times appearing woefully disjointed and confused on both sides of the ball, that the Nittany Lions were able to regroup en route to a three-game winning streak opened the door to Clifford’s truth.

Notching a season-high point total in a 39-24 win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Clifford also had a reason for optimism.

Personally, for the second time in three games, Clifford did not commit a turnover. During a season in which he’s thrown nine picks on 229 pass attempts, far outpacing his seven thrown on 319 attempts in 2019, the minor wins have been huge.

Completing 49 of 77 passes for 528 yards and three scores with only one interception in the past three games, Clifford has easily exceeded his efficiency numbers from the first five games (87 of 181, 48.0 percent, for 1,070 yards, with 11 TDs and eight interceptions) even as the Nittany Lion offense has grown more conservative. He also has reeled off his three highest-graded passing performances of the year in successive weeks, according to PFF, with marks of 68.2, 71.8, and 77.3 against the Wolverines, Scarlet Knights and Spartans, respectively.

A picture of development at the game’s most critical position, it’s one that has been mirrored at position groups throughout this particular Nittany Lion outfit. A process that has inarguably been more challenging and less successful than anyone within the program would have hoped - and very much a process that is still underway - Penn State head coach James Franklin acknowledged it is one that has needed to take place nonetheless.

Absent anything resembling a normal training camp and an opportunity to fully understand the team’s strengths and weaknesses, exacerbated by personnel losses either immediately before or immediately into the season, on top of what had been already been a somewhat young and untested team, the obstacles were significant.

“You play the first couple games of the season you learn a little bit more and you start to kind of figure out your identity; we're going to be a coverage team or we're going to be a pressure team or we're going to be able to tempo or throw the ball or run the ball or we're pretty balanced or we're weak in this area, so we got to play to our strengths right now, but we got to work on these things,” Franklin said. “How we thought we were going to play with those guys, you take them out of the equation and we had to play very differently. And it took us a little bit of time to find our rhythm. That's hard to do.

“With everything that's going on in our country and everything that's going on in our community and in college football, the way this team has stuck together, the way this coaching staff has stuck together, the way we've done it as a group… I'm proud of the entire program and I'm thankful for the people behind the scenes that have sacrificed so much and allowed this to work.”

In that vein, the Nittany Lions’ work isn’t finished.

Still set to face Illinois on Saturday (5:30 p.m., FS1) for a Big Ten “Champions Week” matchup that will conclude Penn State’s competition against conference opponents, the Nittany Lions could also still find themselves in a bowl before disbanding for a short winter break. Scheduled to return then on Jan. 19 for the start of Penn State’s spring semester, now just over a month away, it will mark the return to something more approximating normalcy with winter workouts and, as currently expected, a spring practice session.

And though some pieces can and likely will be different between now and then, the ones that remain will have the benefit of building on the small successes that have been piling up the past three weeks.

“Momentum is huge. I didn't really realize that until this year because we've just been so accustomed to winning. You come in, you grind all week, and then you lay it all out on the field, and you get the win and you do it again,” Clifford said. “And this year has just taught, myself, my teammates so many lessons about just how life is. We talked about it after the fifth loss, we just said ‘Hey, we can't just roll over right now.’ Not that we were before, but this is the most crucial point. Everybody's writing us off right now, and when we went to Michigan, we knew that that was one of the biggest games probably in our program's history. At least up to date, just because it's huge for our mental.

“It's huge that we can kind of catapult ourselves into bigger and better things. And that's it's so crucial that we finish this year the way we want to.”

Saturday afternoon, Clifford and the Nittany Lions will get another opportunity to do exactly that.