And without question, Franklin has demonstrated repeatedly to Penn State football, the university, and the larger community, that he is worth it.

As I’ve mentioned here previously in this space, 'Moneyball' provides a solid reference point to that end. “You’re doing it for what the money says. It says what it says to any player who gets big money; that they’re worth it.”

Most immediately, he’s being paid handsomely to do so. Details announced or not, that Franklin's last re-up came before the start of the 2017 season, Penn State's success in the time since has only further established his authority and expertise as the program's leader.

After weeks of speculation and innuendo regarding Franklin’s future with the Nittany Lions, his name attached to a coaching search at Florida State and a vacancy at Southern Cal that never actually opened, it’s done. Franklin and his staff will continue to direct the Penn State football program for the foreseeable future.

The wheels have been in motion on this for more time than it would appear.

A tireless worker who has represented the program and university well and without incident during his six-year tenure, so much so that Penn State’s Renaissance Fund named him its 2019 honoree, Franklin has guided the Nittany Lions to remarkable levels of success.



First ushering the program through inarguably the two toughest seasons of NCAA sanction impact in 2014 and 2015, picking up where Bill O’Brien admirably left off from his two-year tenure, Franklin and the Nittany Lions have shifted into a new phase of winning in the time since. Beginning with an unexpected Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl berth in 2016 following a 2-2 start to the year, the Nittany Lions have only built on the success, winning the Fiesta Bowl to cap an 11-2 season in 2017, returning to a New Year’s Day Bowl in 2018 for a 9-4 record, and again catching most observers by surprise with the success of this year’s 10-2 campaign.

In four seasons, with a bowl game left to play this year, the Nittany Lions’ 41-11 record represents the fifth-fewest losses among Power Five programs in the same span. With a winning percentage of 78.8, Penn State has been bettered only by Clemson (94.6 percent), Alabama (91.1 percent), Ohio State (90.6 percent), Oklahoma (86.8 percent), Georgia (79.6 percent) and Wisconsin (79.2 percent).

Irrespective of the circumstances, challenging by any measure, this stretch of sustained success is one of the most accomplished in Penn State’s storied football history.

Franklin’s new contract does not amount to a very large reward for that success, though. What it represents is that Penn State is committed to seeing that success continue, and believes that success is most ably steered by Franklin and the direction he provides. Franklin’s extension demonstrates as much.

It also represents the continuation of a storyline Franklin has been discussing since the early days of his time at Penn State. The program, though highly successful and still relevant nationally, had fallen badly behind in its commitment to infrastructure and other foundational improvements that are paramount to continued success.

Franklin’s well-documented push has helped produce $29 million in improvements to the Lasch Building, to date, with another $69 million in facilities improvements planned and approved, but which are still in need of funding.

And this, from an interview conducted with Franklin in May for Blue White Illustrated, points to the thrust of what this contract extension, its advocacy by athletic director Sandy Barbour, and its approval by the board and president Eric Barron, are all about.

“Part of studying best practice is having an awareness of what these other football programs and athletic departments are doing, as well as the university. Because, the programs that we're competing with, there's total alignment with the board, the president, the AD, the head coach, and the boosters. And everybody is really working together,” Franklin said. “I would hope that's what our six years have done, is built credibility and built trust that we got a guy as the head football coach that isn't a win-at-all-costs guy, that aligns with who we are culturally, and that we can trust that we can all work together to do what's best for the university, for the athletic department, and the football program.

“I think that's what you hope over six years, that you've built enough trust and relationships with the people throughout the campus that they know where your heart is and what you're trying to do.”

What Franklin is trying to do next is get that $69 million worth of improvements moving and into motion. Stressing a sense of urgency to get the program “back to a very healthy place with our peers that we’re competing with,” even without an announcement by Penn State in conjunction with Franklin’s extension Friday, the head coach quite likely received some level of assurances from the university to that end.

What’s left is for Franklin and his staff and the program at large to continue on the trajectory set the past four years, trusted and bolstered by this extension.

And by that, the idea is not merely to repeat the success that has already been attained. A significant investment by the university and the community at large to the football program is meant to be the foundation of an upward trend that climbs higher than what’s already taken place.

Weeks ago, feeling the sting of a 28-17 loss at Ohio State, Penn State’s second of the year, Franklin was asked whether or not he grows frustrated or tired of having to defend himself and his program while educating its thirsty fan base to the magnitude of the success already achieved. In his response, Franklin admitted the duality of the subject - that passion is part of having a large fan base, but he’d wish everyone could see the black and whiteness of the data detailing Penn State’s success - but he also laid out a road map for where he’d like the program to go.

“It’s a fine line because I know where we want to be. I know where they want us to be,” Franklin said. ”If you look, I think the most telling statistic is consistency. And for us, if you look at us over the last four years, pretty good.

“And I'm just a big believer, if you keep doing that and you keep chipping away, and you keep identifying areas where you still lack and have weaknesses and you improve those areas, that that consistency and that attention to detail and that kind of mastery of approach - where you're never satisfied and you're always trying to get better in every single thing - that you're going to start to either raise the level of consistency to a whole other level, or at the very least, you're going to be consistent and then be able to have a year where things just fall right for you.”

What hasn’t been argued, but is probably true nonetheless, is that 2016 was a year where things just fell right for Penn State. Even the success of the 2019 season could probably be argued that more went right for Penn State, especially against the preseason expectations for this group, than went wrong.

Committed to seeing that ascent through, to whatever the highest levels are of success, Franklin and the program are yet again in a position to continue that work.

“I don't want my answers to ever come off like I'm satisfied because I can guarantee you, I am not. I am not. And neither are our players, and neither is the staff,” Franklin said. “But I do think there comes a point where you look at the big picture and you say, ‘Wow, there's a lot to be proud of.’

“I think big picture and holistically, I'm proud of what we've accomplished, but I'm not satisfied. And I think 96, 97 percent of our fan base feels the same way.”