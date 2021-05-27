Column: With Bacchetta commitment, Nittany Lions land their man

“In a perfect world, usually you have a kicker, a punter, and a field goal guy,” Lorig said. “But the best guy is gonna start at each one. For me, it's just management… And you know what, no one thinks about the kicker until you don't have one.”

Discussing the Nittany Lions’ kicking situation ahead of the 2020 season, the special teams coordinator was explaining his philosophy toward filling the three unique roles in the game.

“We had three that we pinned them inside the 10-yard line. Do you know what your chances are of scoring when you start inside the 10? It's very low. And offensive coordinators get uptight,” Lorig said. “They punt, and we flip the field, and between Jordan and Jake Pinegar, those are points automatically for us. So in a way, Blake was getting points, even though no one would remember all that as a normal fan. No one thinks about that punter until you don't have them.”

Reflecting on Penn State’s win against Michigan in 2019 at Beaver Stadium, a game the No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions won 28-21, Lorig pointed to the impact punting had on its outcome.

And in the mind of Lorig, welcomed ahead of the 2019 season as one of the top special teams coaches in the country, that commitment is very much warranted in a tangible sense.

Considered the top punting prospect in the country by Kohl’s Kicking in the Class of 2022, Bacchetta brings a pedigree with him the Nittany Lions have come to rely upon through James Franklin ’s tenure with the program. Beginning with Blake Gillikin’s arrival in 2016, followed by Jake Pinegar’s addition in the Class of 2018 and Jordan Stout’s transfer into the program in 2019, Bacchetta represents the manifestation of that commitment to special teams.

Earlier this week, Penn State football again demonstrated its commitment to ensuring its best effort in the kicking game in landing the verbal pledge of Alex Bacchetta .

Offering and landing Bacchetta, an Atlanta product hailing from the same Westminster School as Gillikin, the Nittany Lions were thinking about punters as Stout enters the final season of his Penn State career.

Though not fitting the model the program has laid out exactly in terms of its scholarship distribution, Bacchetta’s offer and commitment do also demonstrate exactly how high Lorig and the Nittany Lions coaching staff is on him. Explaining repeatedly in interviews through his tenure his approach to filling scholarships with specialists, Lorig’s “one shot” philosophy adds extra emphasis on finding the precise, right fit for the role.

“I don't think you ever want to paint yourself into a box of saying you have to take a guy in a certain year because, when you only get one, you can't make a mistake or it'll set your program back a long, long way. So we'll never paint ourselves into that box,” Lorig said last spring. “How you want to do it though in a perfect world is… when your guy's going to be a senior, you want to sign a guy in that class.

“They would be able to learn from those guys, watch what those guys do at practice, see how they handle game day, see how they handle game week, see how they handle the offseason, all those kind of things, and get that year under their belt from a football standpoint, from a strength and conditioning standpoint, from an academic standpoint, from a social standpoint. And then that next year, they're ready to go, and you feel like they've had a year in a college football program before they have to walk out in Beaver Stadium, in front of that big crowd.”

While Bacchetta won’t have that same opportunity, barring Stout opting to take advantage of the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility granted all participants of the 2020 season, he will get the chance to solidify Penn State’s special teams beginning in 2022 and through the course of his collegiate career.

“The thing that I respect and appreciate here is our head coach values special teams,” Lorig said. “If you don't think field position helps you win football games... if people don't understand that, they're wrong. It's a major, major factor… Coach Franklin recognizes that. But we'll never paint ourselves into a corner. If we need to wait a year to get the right guy and the best guy, we'll do that. I'm on top of it, it's what I do all day, every day. That, combined with the fact that Coach Franklin emphasizes it, we're always going to have good specialists and I'm going to make sure that we do.”

In Bacchetta, the Nittany Lions are determined to see that streak continue.