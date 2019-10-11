“We've prepared well this week,” Clifford said. “I think this week is the best week of preparation that we've had this season, at least from an offense perspective, and I'm just excited for the opportunity."

None of it seemed to concern Clifford, who simply exuded the confidence that head coach James Franklin has pointed at as prevalent throughout his team in recent weeks.

Just days away from another road test, this time at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium set for Saturday in prime-time, the stakes are being presented as higher. As the 5-0 Nittany Lions march through a schedule that would appear to get progressively more challenging, this yellow-and-black “stripe out” will be the toughest environment in which the Nittany Lions have played since their last road game, a much-ballyhooed “blackout” that turned into a 59-0 dud for host Maryland two weeks ago.

That best week of preparation has taken shape in a variety of ways this week for the Nittany Lions.

According to Franklin during his weekly radio show Thursday evening, every detail has been accounted for in attempting to prepare his team for what it will face in Iowa City.

A necessary effort, all but one starter, Steven Gonzalez, has moved on from the offense or defense of the Nittany Lions’ last visit, a 21-19 walk-off win. Though Penn State’s roster has turned over significantly in the time since, the group that will seek to remain unbeaten this week will not go in completely blind to the experience. Current defensive starters Tariq Castro-Fields, Cam Brown, Garrett Taylor, Shaka Toney, Lamont Wade, Rob Windsor, and Yetur Gross-Matos all played in the 2017 game, as did Shane Simmons. Offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries also played, joining Gonzalez, and punter Blake Gillikin experienced the environment as well.

Recounting his experience there, Fries noted what often appears at the top of the list of impressions made for first-time Kinnick visitors.

“It's loud,” Fries said. “I think anyone that's been there knows how passionate those fans are and how great of an atmosphere it is. I think they are doing their blackout or whatever they are doing. We are expecting a great atmosphere again and just a memorable experience under those lights, first Big Ten play. I'm excited to go back there and play there again.”

Even Clifford, who had been in his true freshman year at the time, made the trip and remembered it specifically for his “great warm-up” before the game.

Covering his bases with a team that has more contributors set to make the trip for the first time than those who have previously, though, Franklin set about this week to give the Nittany Lions the lay of the land in advance.

“I showed them a picture of what the stadium looks like, because we're not a team that goes and walks around the stadium,” Franklin said. “I showed them a picture of a stripe out because I think it's going to be a stripe out. I showed them a picture of their color rush uniforms, which are bright yellow top and bottom, which they are going to wear in this game as well. I showed them that and then we dealt with the noise all week long. And then I showed them a picture of their beautiful visiting locker room.”

Whether the preparation has come in the meeting rooms or out on the practice field, the Nittany Lions say they have taken to it this week.

Asked to elaborate on his assertion that this has been the best week of preparation for Penn State’s offense to this point in the season, Clifford said that, at least in a practice environment purposefully designed to be louder than Kinnick, the Nittany Lions have responded.

“Each week, we've always had one period or two that we've taken a dip. I felt like this week, we stayed consistent throughout the whole practice, both yesterday and today. I don't think we really dipped in any area.

“Overall, the intensity has been very high. I think that the noise plays into that. You're bouncing around, you have to get up, communicate better. You lose a couple of seconds with the noise. I think that we've done a good job this week of making sure that we're going to be prepared for every variable that they're going to bring us.”

Win or lose Saturday night, the Nittany Lions will progress through the course of the game with the mindset that they’d prepared themselves fully for the experience and, maybe, more importantly, carried with themselves the confidence that accompanies that preparation.

“What I try to tell our guys all the time is, the week, and the practices and the meetings are about preparation. And I'm a big believer that preparation is tied as closely as it possibly can be to confidence,” Franklin said. “So the better we prepare, the better we practice, the better we meet all week long, allows us to go into that stadium, whether it's Beaver Stadium or on the road, and be confident because we're prepared.”