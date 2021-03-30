“The goal was, is, and always will be for this program to compete successfully, year in and year out, in the Big Ten and compete for those championships,” Barbour said. “The Big Ten is the best conference in all of college men's basketball, and we all know that if we are competing in the Big Ten successfully, then we'll be a force on the national scene as well.”

Welcoming Micah Shrewsberry as the newest head coach of the Nittany Lions men’s basketball program, Barbour announced plainly her vision and intention for the long-beleaguered outfit. Perennially among the least successful programs in the Big Ten since its integration into the conference, Barbour, university president Dr. Eric Barron, and its board of trustees are committed to creating “sustained success” in Penn State men’s basketball.

Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour took to the Bryce Jordan Center podium Tuesday afternoon, nearly seven years into her tenure, to introduce her most consequential and visible hire at Penn State.

The intention set, the hire made, Penn State’s athletic administration can pick its cliche for how it proceeds from here.

The rubber meets the road? The proof is in the pudding? When push comes to shove?

But the reality for Shrewsberry, his staff, and the program they are inheriting, is that the follow-through has a long and dubious history of falling short at Penn State. Perennially one of the lowest-funded men’s basketball programs in the Big Ten, with budgets for staff, recruiting, and facilities to match, and a game-day environment often ranked the worst in the league, the avenues for investment have been, are, and will continue to be plentiful.

The competing reality is that, for maybe the first time under this athletic director, university president, and board, or any of those preceding them, Penn State has found its leader in which it has deemed worthy of the investment required to meet its stated goals.

“Dr. Barron and I invited Micah to join us, to partner with us, to go on this journey in creating that sustained success,” Barbour said. “We invited him to help us provide them with the conditions they require for success, both in the classroom, on the court, and in the community, and to provide our community... with a point of pride in our success on the basketball court, and what the program and the young men will do off the court as well.

“We invited Micah because he represents not only all of the required basketball technical skills from a coaching, recruiting, and program-development standpoint, but also because he demonstrates the values around total development of students that are so important to our Penn State community.”

For Shrewsberry, choosing the Nittany Lions as his first foray as a major college basketball head coach was rooted in his faith that those elements necessary for success would be provided to the program. Saying he believes in Penn State’s administration, including Barron, Barbour, and assistant director of athletics in charge of men’s basketball, Lynn Holleran, Shrewsberry indicated their influences among the top of his list of “pros” for accepting the position.

“The more I got to talk to Sandy, the more I got to talk Lynn and everyone else, you see how special they are, how they believe in this place, and that's the most important thing. If you have a partnership like that, then you can have success,” Shrewsberry said. “When you have good days and bad days, and you know that the people in charge have your back, that gives you a great feeling. And that's a great joy.”

He continued, citing another highly appealing element to his decision to land at Penn State. Witnessing the most recent success of the Big Ten-champion women’s soccer team, the four national champion wrestlers, and the overall health of so many of the Nittany Lions’ 30 other D1 programs, provided him with the confidence that the same bright future could exist for men’s basketball.

“If nobody was having success at Penn State then you would have a little bit of a pause, but there are a lot of teams having success and we want to strive to be in that conversation with them,” Shrewsberry said. “That's what I want to do, and that's a big part of why I came here. I didn't have any cons. I was looking for an opportunity. I was picky in that opportunity. But this place provided a great, kind of the first opportunity to go somewhere that's special. And this is a special place. It’ll always be a special place. And I want to make it special for everybody that's a part of this.”

One of the biggest questions surrounding the success of Penn State men’s basketball and its place within the athletic department as a whole, Shrewsberry’s initial assessment sets up a showdown of competing trains of thought.

Working with a finite set of resources, does Penn State’s excellence in and commitment to its many other non-revenue generating sports represent an opportunity or burden to its men’s basketball program? Annually raking in huge television revenues as part of its Big Ten membership, that the men’s basketball program’s expenses have been a fraction of its revenues has, along with the huge revenues of the football program, helped to provide the opportunities for success in those other sports.

Or, given Barbour’s track record of creating the conditions for success in recently underperforming sports, with Jeff Cook helping to transform men’s soccer and Jeff Kampersal turning around women’s hockey, is Shrewsberry’s hire the foundational investment from which Penn State will similarly build men’s basketball?

Recounting the “hundreds of conversations” that went into Penn State’s decision to hire Shrewsberry, Barbour’s perspective is crystal.

“There was no one, not one person that we talked to, that didn't believe we could achieve our stated goals,” she said. “We can and will do in men's basketball at Penn State what we've done almost entirely across the board in Penn State Athletics, and that is to compete for Big Ten titles, and to get to the NCAA Tournament consistently.”

The most preliminary of steps toward reaching those aspirations, rather than cresting the mountain, Penn State’s commitment to those ends will now be put to the test.