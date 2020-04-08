Nearly a month into the program’s present circumstances in which players are still completing coursework virtually, participating in up to eight hours of football instruction remotely with coaches, and knocking out at-home workouts under the suggestion of strength coordinator Dwight Galt and his training staff, the conditions aren’t changing anytime soon.

That decision, announced March 18, guarantees Penn State’s student-athletes won’t return to campus until, at the earliest, the first six-week session beginning May 17. But for reference, Big Ten counterpart Ohio State announced April 1 that its summer term would be conducted remotely for its duration until August 5.

A prospect still beyond the scope of medical experts, let alone football coaches and administrators, the bottom line answer as it pertains to Penn State football is, “at least” through the end of the spring semester.

“At first, I think there were a thousand questions and we didn't have a whole lot of answers for (the players). And every day, I think they get more into their routine and we have more answers. But the big question is still out there,” Franklin said. “When is this going to end?”

Meeting with the media late last month via Zoom web conferencing, the head coach tackled the current situation for the program and, due to the nearly unthinkable level of uncertainty the pandemic has leveled on every facet of global life, the variety of “what ifs” that are out there. And while some of the unknowns have gradually crystallized, the larger picture will be dictated by an undetermined, wildly varied timeline that can and will change frequently.

The reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Penn State football has been best framed, so far, by James Franklin .

From the workout side of the spectrum, Galt acknowledged his determination to bring as much variety as possible to keep players in shape. Facing a set of challenges that make physical maintenance as much of a goal as any possible performance advancement from a strength and speed standpoint, the secondary set of concerns for Galt is more localized.



Specifically, is there a position group or a type of athlete most susceptible right now to losing progress that they had made leading into this abrupt departure from a normal training schedule?

The answer, Galt said, is yes. And it boils down to a human nature element that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

“It's just funny. We all kind of know what athletes gravitate to. Quarterbacks and receivers are gonna want to go out and throw and catch. O-line, d-line want to lift weights. Everybody's kind of got the thing that they gravitate to positionally and almost kind of like DNA.”

By extension, the challenge will be in establishing motivation to keep up with and make progress in areas of less predisposition.

For an offensive line that has physically blossomed into something of a behemoth unit, Galt said he has some concern over conditioning and movement training for the group.

“They love getting in there and lifting weights,” Galt said, noting how pleased he is with the group’s physical progress. “But when you weigh 325-330 pounds, it's just not quite as fun to go out and run around carrying that much weight, even though I think our lean situation is really good.

“So I worry a little bit about the linemen, making sure that they're doing a really good job of keeping their movement training levels that are really high intensity. We talked to them about that a lot and they showed me they're doing a really good job with that.”

The other side of the coin, Galt continued, is in the weight and strength training component for the athletes farthest from the ball.

While defensive backs and safeties “love drill work” and receivers “obviously want to catch and run routes,” the same isn’t quite as true for their feelings toward the weight room.

“So I'm a little bit more worried about those guys in the weight room because they love getting outside and doing that,” Galt said, noting that some level of redemption exists for those position groups. “The one good thing about it is, even though they're skill groups, per se, they understand and believe big-time in the strength-power aspect, not only from actually grappling on the field but mostly from a speed and movement capability. As they've gotten older and stronger and gotten faster and quicker, they know that the strength training really helped them. So I've kind of got that in my back pocket as a motivator, the fact that they believe so much in it.

“And I think so far, they've done a really good job of it. But when it gets warmer, the problem is they're kinda by themselves a lot or they have one other person, they'll probably start getting outside even a little bit more.”

Among the seemingly endless list of concerns for Galt in what he described as a “brutal” time littered with challenges, the good news for the Nittany Lion strength staff is that a few position groups are less worrisome.

“The middle guys, the tight ends, linebackers, running backs, they typically do both,” Galt said. “I don't have as many concerns with them. They're usually very well-rounded in all their training approaches.”

Attempting to navigate a set of circumstances unlike any other in his 36 years of coaching, it’s another practical concern for Galt and his staff to consider as this pandemic hiatus extends into the indefinite future.