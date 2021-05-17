Column: 'Veteran' status should yield mature approach to offseason prep

Describing the Nittany Lions as having 11 “draftable” players in its preliminary grading for the senior class of 2021 in college football, Nagy said that the program is among the highest in the game ahead of the coming season.

A Tweet Monday afternoon from Jim Nagy , the executive director of the Senior Bowl, offered a clarifying reminder of how and why that is the case this season.

“We've taken a very aggressive approach this whole offseason, from what we're allowed to do from an NCAA and from a Big Ten perspective,” Franklin said, “and I expect us to go out and practice like a veteran team.”

Specifically referring to the program’s quarterbacks, with Sean Clifford the presumptive starter in his third season at the helm, and the way he could be expected to lead and provide direction, Franklin laid out the plan at hand.

In advance of its first practices of the spring, Penn State head coach James Franklin used an interesting word to describe the approach he’d like to see from his Nittany Lions in the coming days and weeks.

While two newcomers to the program dot the list in running back John Lovett and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, the reality for Penn State is that, beginning with Clifford and working its way throughout the roster at key positions, the Nittany Lions should have spent the spring practicing like a veteran team because, in many ways, it is a veteran team. And in a departure from some of the program’s recent seasons in which the roster was backloaded with youth forced into key roles, a predictable function of the modern game, the Nittany Lions will count many of its most important pieces among its fourth- and fifth-year players.

Surely, a conversation regarding Clifford’s place at the top will elicit responses that run the gamut from enthusiasm to concern among Penn State fans. But having now compiled 1,327 game reps and having spent the past two seasons as the Nittany Lions’ starting signal-caller, Clifford enters the 2021 season with the most returning experience at the position since Trace McSorley’s senior season in 2018. At a position in which prior experiences can be both a blessing and a curse, Clifford’s positives (2019) and negatives (2020) will be counted upon to work as a benefit toward the future (2021).

In Jahan Dotson, Penn State boasts a returning All-Big Ten receiver with 1,636 career snaps and a program-high 26 career starts as he prepares for a third and final season as a starting receiver with the Nittany Lions. Along the offensive line, that standard applies also to Mike Miranda, who brings 1,300 career reps and nine games as a starter to the guard position. And in John Lovett, the five-game starter from Baylor during the 2020 season (plus 11 more starts before that) with four seasons of 168-plus snaps in each, Penn State’s backfield got a much-welcomed burst of maturity.

“It's obvious you got a veteran guy, he's been around, he's played a lot of football. He was very respected at the place he came from,” Franklin said of Lovett this spring. “We've been impressed with him. He's a mature guy. Our players like him. The coaches like him. He learns well. So we think he's gonna be right there in the hunt of this thing during training camp.”

Add expected starters or heavy contributors Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Des Holmes to the list offensively, and Penn State's senior class of offensive performers expands beyond those mentioned by Nagy. (Both Anthony Whigan and Harvard transfer Eric Wilson could also play a factor on the two-deep along the offensive line out of the senior class).

Defensively, the premise extends even further.

Led by P.J. Mustipher, Tariq Castro-Fields, and Jesse Luketa among the senior class, all have started in games in at least two seasons during their Penn State careers. Meanwhile, Jaquan Brisker and Ellis Brooks each started all nine games a season ago. And although Jonathan Sutherland has just one career start in 2018, he’s been a reliable presence in Penn State’s defensive back end each of the past three seasons and a mainstay on special teams.

Plus the addition of Ebiketie, a six-game starter at DE for Temple last season and a three-year contributor, the Nittany Lions also added another highly experienced expected contributor to the defensive side of the ball through the transfer portal. Put spring standout Ji'Ayir Brown, Duke DT transfer Derrick Tangelo, and fifth-year senior DT Fred Hansard into the conversation, and the list grows defensively, too.

“AK is very athletic, great takeoff, great rush ability. He's got a lot of qualities,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. “He's just a mature guy that is a good student of the game and has a good skill set as well. So he's gonna play a lot of football.”

A program very much aware of and motivated by its challenges, and late-season rebound, through the 2020 campaign, that so much of the anticipated two-deep has so much experience could prove to be a critical ingredient to a more positive path forward.

Still needing to sort out plenty of position battles, with five more newcomers arriving into the program this past weekend and more to come later this summer, the Nittany Lions are not a team without youth; at 50 out of 85 scholarships having freshman or sophomore eligibility, that much is plain. But with a host of fourth- and fifth-year contributors armed with experience and potential, Penn State’s ability to prepare, practice, and play like a veteran team is an asset Franklin and company will be happy to have now and in the months ahead.