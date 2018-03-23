As has become overwhelmingly clear in the four previous spring practices held under Franklin’s direction and now again in this, his fifth with the program, that competitiveness is meant to permeate everything.

“(We) want to do a great job from an effort perspective. We should never have to coach effort, 100 percent effort, on every play, every person in the program,” he said. “(We want the) most competitive environment in all of college football.”

Undoubtedly worthy goals, they almost appeared quaint when bookended by the actual methodology that has unlocked back-to-back years of great success at Penn State, though. With the benefit of time to clarify its results, more than any on-field factor could ever produce individually, Franklin’s goals for Penn State have everything to do with cultivating strong mentality throughout the program.

He invariably included the big ones, the ones every football program in the country will emphasize this offseason. Ball security on the offensive side of the ball and forcing turnovers defensively, he said.

Early in James Franklin's pre-spring practice press conference on Monday this week, the Nittany Lion head football coach described his program’s objectives this spring.

One of Franklin’s four core values, the program encourages competition amongst its players in actual man vs. man activities (see: tire tug o' war, "Lions Den" drills), but also in the weight room, in speed testing, and even in the classroom.

The intended consequence is to create a culture in which personal achievement has everything to do with those of teammates and friends. Working tirelessly to best each other, the dividends of its implementation then appear in a variety of forms.

Whether or not Penn State has reached that objective might be open to debate peripherally, but to at least one ascendant former Nittany Lion, the results are in.

Fresh off an NFL Combine performance that collectively produced remarkable numbers as well as overwhelmingly glowing character impressions from the program’s eight participants, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton described at length what makes Penn State different from its collegiate peers.

“Because we’re, I can say this, by far the hardest working team in college football for like the past four years," said Hamilton following his pro day performance Tuesday. "Ever since those sanctions hit, you just see a whole different type of work ethic."

Sparked by a palpable frustration at the NCAA's penalties against the program, penalties that tilted the playing field so dramatically Penn State's players had no choice but to work exponentially harder in order to compete, the mindset developed from there.

“It starts off with a small group of guys, and then it starts getting contagious and everyone starts working that way," Hamilton continued. "You see Saquon (Barkley), Mike (Gesicki) and Troy (Apke), you see those three guys put up big numbers, that just makes everyone else that’s still at Penn State, or people that committed to Penn State, want to be like them. So that’s going to drive that work ethic and it’s going to drive basically their goals and make them set a higher standard for themselves."

In other words, the byproduct of a deeply ingrained competitive mindset is a collection of players fiercely determined to outdo one another.

In combination with Franklin’s second notable spring objective for the program that extends beyond the field and into the realm of psychology, an instilling of firm self-discipline, what’s left is a clearer picture of what will produce future results for the Penn State football program.

With a constantly improving set of benchmarks for each new class of Nittany Lions to judge itself against, the continuation of the mindset being hammered home this spring will allow the program to exceed its most recent heights.

Said Hamilton, “I just think from how hard we worked and how well we performed, we now set a standard that everybody is going to have to try to match what we’ve done these last four years here, or everyone else is going to try to exceed that, and if they do that then they’re obviously on the right page.”



Though hardly reserved to spring practice, it’s a mindset that will be on full display in the coming weeks and, eventually, as the program returns to competition in September.