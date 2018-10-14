Here was Penn State, a nearly two-touchdown favorite against a Spartan team that had lost to Northwestern the week prior, seemingly on cruise control. And the Spartans, really, were not doing much to suggest the oddsmakers had misjudged their potential. Though the Nittany Lions didn’t trail at any point in the first half, the personality of its offensive possessions - sloppy and unrefined - was strikingly familiar.

As the Nittany Lions hosted Michigan State Saturday afternoon, I couldn’t help but think of the comments and how they applied, or didn’t, to what Penn State was doing against the Spartans.

“This is the type of game where they mess around for most of it and end up winning anyway,” he told me.

Still, he saw what was coming for the Buckeyes.

To that point in the evening, the Buckeyes had done next-to-nothing on either side of the ball. Penn State was moving the ball offensively but was unable to convert its scoring opportunities into many points. Ohio State, meanwhile, had no success offensively, finding the scoreboard with 1:50 left to play in the half only due to a gifted Penn State turnover in its own scoring zone.

Two weeks ago at halftime of Penn State’s game against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium, I had an opportunity to chat with a friend of mine who covers the Buckeyes.

Quickly moving the ball downfield on their first possession of the afternoon, the Nittany Lions’ drive ended abruptly when quarterback Trace McSorley coughed the ball up on his first down scramble.



Within nine plays, five for the Spartans and only four for Penn State, the Nittany Lions were in the end zone anyway. Thanks to a gaping vacancy between the hashes, McSorley’s handoff to Miles Sanders went for 78 yards to Michigan State’s 5-yard line, punctuated by a K.J. Hamler touchdown reception just a play later.

A perfect encapsulation of what’d been done to them two weeks prior, the Nittany Lions were messing around, and they were doing it all game. And still, for the majority of the game, they were winning it anyway.

The Lions’ next possession after the touchdown, Juwan Johnson’s 4-yard reception at his own 31 appeared to end with a fumble recovered by Michigan State. Proceeding without incident, the Nittany Lions were able to punt.

On the Spartans’ ensuing series, the Lions quickly forced a fourth down punting situation. Described as having worked on fakes all week, the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit allowed a 26-yard pickup on a fake punt to prolong the Spartans’ possession.

Even then, Penn State’s defense still produced a textbook goal-line stand, giving the Spartans four cracks from the 1-yard line without budging an inch. Yet a C.J. Thorpe punch to the head, away from the play and after it’d completed, resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty giving the Spartans new life.

Again and again, the Nittany Lions would mess around, but without the tangible feeling of having ever had to pay for those mistakes, the tangible negative effects never seemed to set in.

For every offensive penalty, be it a Connor McGovern holding infraction or a Johnson false start on successive possessions, the Spartans would go three-and-out to hand the ball right back to Penn State. Before long, Sanders put the Lions back in business with his electric 48-yard touchdown run to give his side a 14-7 advantage in the waning minutes of the first half.

The second half would look much the same way.

Garrett Taylor’s timely interception of Brian Lewerke was rewarded with another empty possession in Michigan State’s scoring zone.

A three-and-out for the Spartans on their ensuing possession was given new life when Rob Windsor was called for defensive holding. Two plays later, the Spartans were in the end zone to the game at 14 points apiece.

Facing a third-and-3 the next possession McSorley aired a deep pass to DeAndre Thompkins, but the two couldn’t find the same page and the Lions were forced to punt. Forcing another three-and-out for the Spartans, Penn State again entered the Michigan State scoring zone but stalled out at the 19, only to see Jake Pinegar miss a 37-yard field goal try.

To open the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions traversed 55 yards on 11 plays, but couldn’t get into the end zone on three tries from Michigan State’s 6-yard line.

Opportunity after opportunity squandered, Penn State still held a 17-14 lead deep into the fourth quarter.

And when Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio turned to a gutsy but failed fourth-and-6 fake field goal with 5:19 left to play, the Nittany Lions were given two more opportunities to close out the game. They wouldn’t, though, eventually leading to a deja vu, Lewerke-led, 8-play, 76-yard touchdown drive for the Spartans capped by Felton Davis’ 25-yard touchdown reception.

Enough of a cushion to win an ugly game in an ugly fashion, that Penn State couldn’t move the ball with any proficiency on its final two possessions drew most of the postgame attention from players and coaches.

“What happened out there today, I get that we’ve got to be able to finish. We’ve got to be able to finish on offense, defense, special teams, all three phases and we didn’t do that today,” said head coach James Franklin.

Sanders echoed the sentiment afterward.

“Just too many mistakes. That’s a helluva defense over there, but just too many mistakes,” said Sanders. “If we want to be one of the best offenses in the nation, we gotta do little stuff like that, putting the game away.”

Undoubtedly true, and the freshest of the memories in the immediate aftermath of the 21-17 loss, the Nittany Lions need not peg their fortunes on the final 5:19 of the game. Rather, having messed around the previous 54:41, a team waiting for someone, anyone to step up to make the play that would create the separation needed to put the game away simply never happened.

“We’ve had opportunities, but you’ve got to be able to make those opportunities,” said Franklin. “On offense, defense, and special teams we’ve got a few mistakes and a few mistakes end up losing a game like that. We’ve got to get those mistakes cleaned up, there’s no doubt about it. We’re making too many of them that are self-inflicted.”

The issue, of course, is that Franklin’s “few mistakes” were much more pervasive than just end-of-game, situational football.

A lesson seemingly available throughout the first half of the 2018 schedule, having proven themselves unable to overcome countless missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds, both players and coaching staff will have days to absorb what they haven't to this point.