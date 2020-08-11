The day had concluded with a tweeted plea from James Franklin to hold off on rash decisions. Penn State’s head coach argued that the conference desperately needed to formulate a plan, with full transparency behind it, to “consider all possibilities to preserve college football this fall” and to “delay, seek clarity, build the safest environment for (players) and make the best decision.”

The memory jumped into my consciousness Monday evening after a day of frantic reporting regarding the perilous status of the Big Ten’s fall college football season.

We chose a cluster of wicker couches encircling a coffee table, surrounded by more Penn State handlers and personnel than there were media members. O’Brien sat down with unbuttoned sleeves, an air of exhaustion, and the time was ours.

Stepping out onto the second-story veranda of the Washington, D.C., Hilton in May 2012, a colleague and I were presented with options. Only a Washington Post journalist would be joining us to talk to new Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien as part of the first-ever Coaches Caravan, meaning we could sit anywhere for a laid-back, informal interview.

Announced Tuesday as a postponement of all its fall sports, Franklin's pleas went unheeded by the Big Ten presidents who decided the conference's athletic fate in the coming months, but the parallel and divergent lines to O’Brien’s brief stint with Penn State were striking.

Among the questions that were put to him that spring afternoon, O'Brien was asked to consider his career trajectory with the program, his place within college football, and what he projected his voice to be in the national landscape of the game. Having just described himself as a rookie head coach without much say in national matters, months before that reality would be upended completely, O’Brien acknowledged his relatively diminutive stature in the broader dialogue of the game.

“You have to win,” he said. “To have a voice and to be able to have an impact on college football, the No. 1 thing you’ve got to do is win, and if you win, you’ll have a chance to have some say. But, right now, I’m just concerned about Penn State.”

More than three months before the fateful release of the Freeh Report and the subsequent NCAA sanctions levied against the program, O’Brien’s perspective made plenty of sense, even though circumstances would soon dramatically change. In the wake of those sanctions, without having ever coached a game at Penn State, O’Brien proved himself up to the task of becoming an outspoken advocate for his players and the program once they became the misplaced focus of punishment.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout are worlds apart from the events that put Penn State’s future in jeopardy in 2012 and prompted O’Brien’s uneasy emergence as a leader, today’s moment is one for which Franklin is perfectly suited.

Capping a two-day call for patience and perspective from the Big Ten’s decision-makers, Franklin joined ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show and host Mike Greenberg Tuesday to expand on his case. Speaking on behalf of the players and parents he’s charged with leading, Franklin gave voice to the many questions and concerns emanating from the prospect of a possibly canceled fall season. And they are truly many, leaving today's college athletes and the next wave of prospects in a state of limbo.

Resisting the hypercharged emotion that seems to dictate our national discourse at every level, Franklin instead relied on reason.

Neither advocating for the season to go on as scheduled nor advocating to cancel it outright, Franklin was as measured as he could be, given the crushing uncertainty of the moment. By taking advantage of the flexibility built into the Big Ten’s revamped schedule, the league could allow additional data to come in, he said. And in the event of an outright cancellation or a delay into the winter or the spring, there would be time for a more thorough accounting of the protocols that would need to be put into place.

That those calls weren't considered will be to the great detriment of the Big Ten, it's coaches, players and their families.

As it stands, Franklin, Penn State, and every other member institution in the Big Ten are without answers to all of those questions.

“The decision doesn’t need to be made right now. There’s still time. There’s still information that we need to gather,” Franklin said. “And my point is, why cancel the season right now when we don’t have all the information and we don’t have all the answers?

“We want to keep our players safe and healthy, but we also want to give them the best opportunity to continue to play the game they love. So why not press pause and find out more information?”

Whether it’s innovative solutions to spring football in the Big Ten, proposing the use of domed facilities in the Midwest, or simply finding resolutions to unanswered questions about player eligibility in the wake of a fully canceled 2020-21 college football season, the bottom line remains. Meeting the moment head-on as a full-throated advocate for his players and the sport for which he cares so deeply, Franklin projected both confidence and caution in a moment marred by rash opinions on the extreme ends of the spectrum.

While the decision ultimately rested with university presidents in charge of making the call whether to play, not play, or press pause until a more complete data set could be compiled, the relevance of Franklin’s steady hand, both internally, in the conference, and nationally, is an asset for which Penn State should be grateful.

That the Big Ten demonstrated a startling lack of leadership in rushing to those decisions will be of great consequence to the conference now and for untold days, weeks, months, and years to come.