The premise of the question didn’t align with Sean Clifford’s thinking. Sitting at a podium surrounded by reporters late Saturday afternoon, morose in the aftermath of a 31-26 loss at Minnesota, the Nittany Lion quarterback was asked how much the Gopher defense impacted Penn State’s self-described substandard performance. “Minnesota, they’re a very talented football team. I think that they can go very far this year,” Clifford said. “But really, it’s never been about other teams, even in the wins. I never really put it as what the other team did to make us win in the past, so I’m not going to do the same thing with the loss. I’m giving them a lot of credit. They played really good football obviously because we lost the game, but at the same time I like to just think of what we could do better and grow from there.”

On an afternoon in which Clifford completed 23 of his 43 passes, narrowly eclipsing a 50 percent completion rate in spite of 340 yards and a 113.6 passer efficiency rating on the day, the throws, runs, or decisions worthy of a do-over were plentiful. (Though, it should be noted, not as plentiful as the stat line might suggest. With five obvious dropped passes by his receivers and a couple of interesting officiating decisions, plus his sack-adjusted 50 yards and a pair of first downs on eight carries, Clifford’s performance was closer to great than it was average.) None were more impactful on the game’s outcome than Minnesota’s three interceptions, as head coach James Franklin lamented immediately after the game. “We lost the turnover battle,” Franklin said. “Three turnovers on the road is not who we've been. You turn the ball over on the road against a good opponent, a Top 10 opponent, it makes it very challenging to win… turnovers, we know it.” From the game’s onset, they set the tone. Starting with possession from the opening kickoff, Penn State quickly moved the ball into Minnesota territory, setting up first-and-10 at Minnesota’s 48-yard line. Finding man-to-man coverage for Justin Shorter against Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Clifford uncorked a pass deep down the middle of the field. Hanging in the air and behind Shorter as he moved diagonally across the field, Winfield made a play on the ball and secured the interception.

Just five plays later, the Gophers were in the end zone on Tanner Morgan’s 66-yard pass-and-catch to Rashod Bateman along the Minnesota sideline. Trailing 14-10 in the second quarter, but emboldened by Minnesota’s first possession to end with a punt instead of a touchdown, the costly effects of another turnover would again come to fruition. Moving the ball from their 7-yard line, the Nittany Lions pushed up the field and back into Minnesota’s fringe red zone thanks to a 17-yard completion from Clifford to K.J. Hamler and a roughing the passer, 15-yard penalty called on Tai’yon Devers. Stifled on first- and second-down, Clifford took another shot to Hamler on his way into the end zone. A short-armed throw with little chance at success, Winfield again stepped in front of the pass for his second interception of the day. That corner Chris Williamson slapped Hamler in the facemask and pushed the Nittany Lion receiver out of the way, unflagged by the game’s officiating crew, also contributed to Minnesota’s good fortune.

And good fortune it quickly proved to be. Just as before, following Winfield’s interception and return to the 33-yard line, the Gophers made quick work of Penn State’s defense via the passing game. A 22-yarder to Bateman and a precision 38-yard pass to Tyler Johnson along Minnesota’s sideline built the hosts’ lead to 21-10.

“The game played out the way they wanted it to play out. Dominate time of possession, turnovers, that's been how they've been playing all year long,” Franklin said. “We started poorly. In the first half, we had interceptions, we had blown coverages, we had missed tackles. We did not play well in the first half. We did not. “It makes it makes it challenging and difficult to start out a game like that against a really good opponent on the road.” Though the Nittany Lions responded in the second half to ultimately find themselves trailing 31-26 with 2:40 left to play, the challenges and difficulties presented by turnovers in the first half would return for one final, killer blow. In a two-minute drill that saw Clifford and the Nittany Lions expertly move back into Minnesota’s red zone with plenty of time remaining, a 15-yard offensive pass interference charged to Daniel George proved costly. And, one incompletion later, a Clifford interception directed to Jahan Dotson, who appeared to be pushed from behind on the play, sealed Penn State’s fate. “I was reading that area,” Clifford said. “The ball was intended to go to Jahan, and I missed, so.”