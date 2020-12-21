BlueWhiteIllustrated - Column: Turning the page

“You work hard at having success, so right after a win, you do feel a sense of joy. You do get that sense of satisfaction for the players, that satisfaction for the team,” Franklin said. “I am very proud of everybody for battling through. It's hard to do this under normal circumstances, and even more now.

The conclusion of the year as dictated by Penn State’s captains and seniors, the program choosing not to participate in a bowl even if offered the opportunity, the moment was a rare and fleeting chance for the Nittany Lions to express satisfaction during a challenging stretch.

In the immediate, that next task is purely personal for the entire program, top to bottom.

A personal toll that has not been a burden only to Franklin and his family, separated throughout due to his daughter’s sickle cell diagnosis, it very much has extended to players, other coaches, and support staff as well. Enacting serious and far-reaching policies within the program that effectively bubbled its players from their friends and families, not only through the season itself but also through the summer months upon their initial returns to campus, Penn State’s entire operation successfully navigated the pandemic at a cost.

Among those costs were, in part, its final record.

The first season to finish below .500 dating to a 4-7 campaign in 2004, it was also just its 18th losing effort in the program’s 134-year history. Falling to 0-5 before finally reeling off wins at Michigan, at Rutgers, against Michigan State and Illinois, it was also the program’s worst start.

In a year without nonconference opponents, or anything approximating a normal preseason, with a rash of injuries and absences that would have upended any group, it was also a season in which historical records aren’t particularly relevant.

Unlike any other year in the program’s modern history, that the Nittany Lions managed to finish the season on a high note, reversing many of the mistakes that marred its five losses while developing throughout, left many within the program feeling optimistic in its immediate aftermath Saturday night. From breakout true freshmen running backs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes to tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, plus steady progress shown on defense by Brandon Smith, Joey Porter Jr., Daequan Hardy, Marquis Wilson, as well as plenty of others, the integral pieces likely to shape future success took root.

“A lot of people have stepped into big roles this year that they weren't expected to and they fully capitalized on every opportunity they've been given,” receiver Jahan Dotson said. “I think a lot of people have progressed over the season. (Starting) 0-5 taught us a lot. We're not used to losing,”

The experience’s value extended to quarterback Sean Clifford, too.

Enduring the roughest stretch of his career in particularly devastating performances against Ohio State, Maryland, and Nebraska, eventually getting benched for Will Levis against the Cornhuskers, the redshirt junior rebounded in concert with the evolution of those he was surrounded by. Improving his completion percentage from 48.0 to 65.6 in the final four games while drastically reducing the avalanche of turnovers that plagued his first five games, Clifford left the season feeling similarly encouraged.

“I go and look at the preseason and think about what we thought the year would look like, and what it looks like now, and I'm thankful for it all. This year has been extremely difficult for many reasons,” Clifford said, lamenting the season-ending losses of Micah Parsons, Journey Brown, and Pat Freiermuth, among others. “That's life and that's adversity and that's why you go through it. Obviously, I'd love to see certain things change, but at the same time, I'm thankful for the life I'm living and just excited to keep on coming to work and doing what I do.”

A bond earned through a difficult season for everyone involved, Clifford’s feeling was very much reciprocated by his teammates following the game.

Describing a team-share made by Clifford ahead of the Iowa game, the first he wouldn’t start due to a coaches' decision since taking the reins as Penn State’s first-stringer ahead of the 2019 season, Dotson said that the quarterback proved his mettle.

“We learned that he's a fighter and that he'll never give up. He said, 'I'm never gonna give up on this team. I'm never gonna give up on you guys. I'll be there for every single guy in the locker room, whether it's a defensive back that wants to watch film or a receiver that wants to get extra catches,'” Dotson said. “We know we have a guy who's never gonna give up on us, and that's gonna fight to the end. It's great to have that, especially in your quarterback leading the team. He's done a phenomenal job coming back in the season, just executing.”

All of it combining to set up an intriguing offseason for the program, one that will undoubtedly include the roster turnover natural to an incoming recruiting class as well as outgoing seniors and early NFL entrants, it also leaves the program to grapple with what it just produced. An undeniable disappointment in the context of its preseason expectations, the process of digesting strengths and weaknesses, vulnerabilities and surprise successes in the face of an avalanche of key personnel losses, is one that will ultimately reveal plenty of both bad and good. Within a program that has prided itself on evaluating every nuance and data point to learn and develop, it’s a moment within which the Nittany Lions intend to capitalize through hard work in the many weeks and months to come.

“I’m proud of how we handled it, the whole big picture and keeping these guys safe and healthy, and then finding a way to battle back as the season went on,” Franklin said. “We've got a lot of work to do.”