Nearly four months later to the day, the focus for Ferry and his staff of Keith Urgo, Ross Condon, and Talor Battle hasn’t changed.

“We've all been focused on the guys. Everything we've done as a staff, everything we've done as coaches has been about the guys,” Ferry said at preseason media day in November. “it's been about staying present, focusing on the season, focusing on where we're at today, finding ways to get these guys better every day.”

Thrust into the uncomfortable position of becoming Penn State basketball’s interim head coach on Oct. 21, Ferry’s options were limited. The substitute for Patrick Chambers, a popular coach abruptly forced to resign by the university’s administration for unpopular, unspecified reasons, done in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and all its ramifications, Ferry and his staff turned their attention inward.

Set to take on Nebraska Wednesday at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis (~9 p.m., BTN), the 11-seed Nittany Lions have toughed through a season unlike any other in the program’s history. Sudden and unexpected as Chambers’ firing was, a decision that hadn’t been explained to the players’ satisfaction, it came as a precursor to an already unimaginable set of season-long circumstances due to the ongoing pandemic.

The program’s assured first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade derailed last season, the majority of the roster returned intact ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Due to scheduling challenges and COVID-19 positives within the program, though, Penn State was able to notch only four nonconference games before diving into the heart of the nation’s No. 1 overall strength of schedule according to the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings. Within that Big Ten slate, 19 games in all, the Nittany Lions first suffered five-straight losses, before rebounding to finish 7-7 the rest of the way including wins against Rutgers, Wisconsin, and twice versus Maryland.

Along the way, the Nittany Lions also had to deal with a program-wide pause due to infections that spanned from a Dec. 30, 87-85 overtime loss at Indiana and a Jan. 17 return to the hardwood at Purdue. Still, managing to push through those setbacks, finishing the season with six losses in which they’d held a lead with less than three minutes to play in regulation, the Nittany Lions enter Wednesday’s start of the conference tournament feeling optimistic. Taking on the 14-seed Cornhuskers, maybe more important than their recent string of three wins in the last four games, Ferry and the program are also feeling very much at peace with their collective handling of the season to date and what’s ahead.

“I think our guys have handled it the best they could,” Ferry said. “We've stayed positive through ups and downs. It's a tough league and our guy stayed mentally tough, we stayed strong, we stayed connected… we stayed together, and we kept fighting.”

At the head of that effort, so too did Ferry.

A pro's pro with 19 years of head coaching experience, twice reaching the NCAA Tournament, twice named the Northeast Conference Coach of the Year, the challenges he inherited for the 2020-21 season were new even to him. Leaning on the foundations of his career success, his love for the game itself, and the people operating under his direction, Ferry provided unyielding leadership at a moment in which it was very much a necessity.

Irrespective of Wednesday’s results, or deeper into the weekend should the Nittany Lions make their way past Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Iowa, that effort is enough to carry Ferry into an uncertain future with confidence. Acknowledging his hopes to be considered as a candidate for the permanent position, something athletic director Sandy Barbour affirmed from the start, the direction Penn State chooses to take from the season’s end moving forward is something with which Ferry is at peace.

“I didn't know what it was like to be an interim either. So I was me,” Ferry said. “I didn't look at it as an audition. My job was to help these guys, and I think myself and the staff, we did everything we could to help these guys and give them a great experience, the best experience possible to get them better, and win games."

In a season of turbulence, it's a core mission Ferry can say was achieved.

“I’m a coach. I am who I am. I never changed," Ferry said. "I've said it earlier, I'm never going to use this platform to try to politic for the job. The decision is going to be made, it's out of my control. My focus has been on these guys, and my focus will continue to be on these guys, until they tell me differently, or until our season ends. It's about helping these guys and that's what I'm going to do.”