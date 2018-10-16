No doubt, the ensuing days, weeks, months, and maybe even years will be spent by fans and media poring over every angle that contributed to the losses. Late-game management, defensive lapses down the stretch, missed offensive opportunities; all are currently being, and will in the future be, the source of serious contemplation within the program and certainly among those who follow it.

And making matters even harder to swallow, it’s the second-consecutive season in which the Nittany Lions’ dreams were dashed. A virtual copy of the sequence that derailed their hopes in 2017, that the 1-point road loss to Ohio State followed by a 3-point road loss to Michigan State turned into a 1-point home loss to the Buckeyes followed by a 4-point home loss to Sparty is that much more dispiriting for a group that spent the offseason contemplating the previous year’s missed opportunities.

The second-consecutive loss of the season following a 4-0 start to the season, it sent the Nittany Lions tumbling from a No. 8 ranking down to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25. For all intents and purposes, preseason aspirations for a Big Ten Championship berth and potential inclusion in the College Football Playoff are gone.

Penn State spent Sunday dissecting the myriad of ways it left Beaver Stadium Saturday night the loser of a 21-17 game against Michigan State in which it trailed for only 19 seconds.

Slated for a 3:30 p.m. kick at Indiana Saturday, followed by games against Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Maryland, four of which are presently sitting in the top half of their Big Ten division races, and three of which are presently ranked among the top 25 teams in the nation, the Nittany Lions are not out of the woods. And in fact, for a team seemingly suffering from something of an identity crisis, finding the personality that brought it into the nation’s top 10 teams is now of immediate, critical importance.



Head coach James Franklin, when asked to assess the potential pitfalls of the team’s acknowledged, heightened emotional state in the aftermath of Saturday evening’s loss to the Spartans, insisted that doubling down on investment was going to be more important than ever. But, he added, human nature doesn’t necessarily align with the feelings that emerge in the face of great disappointment.

“I think the natural thing to do is, especially when you’re young, is when you invest in something and you don’t have the success that you think you should have, a lot of people start to pull back because that hurts,” Franklin said. “When you invest a lot in something and you don’t have the success that you should have, a lot of people, a lot of organizations, invest less.

“I’m a big believer that, that’s actually when you invest more. You continue to invest more and you drive through those situations, you drive through those circumstances. I don’t know what profession, I don’t know a career, and I don’t know a game where you can have a high level of success without a high-level of investment. We’re going to continue to invest a high-level of effort, a high-level of emotion, a high-level of passion. We’re going to continue to invest.”

Working tirelessly as a staff to ensure that Penn State has a roster of talented, highly competitive, driven players, the successes or failures of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 season, and in some ways maybe even beyond, are going to depend on it.

If the reactions from some of the select Nittany Lions who appeared to answer questions in front of the media Saturday night are any indication, that effort began in earnest within moments after the game.

Making no attempt to hide their disappointment, players like Kevin Givens, Shareef Miller, Miles Sanders, and Michal Menet all lamented a loss in a game that, to a man, they believed themselves in a position to win. Upset by the outcome and, in some cases, the quality of the performance itself, they spoke of being determined to recommit themselves to an even higher, more intense level of preparation in its wake.

They said, without hesitation, it was a new standard they’d collectively take up together.

“Honestly, I feel like everybody kind of left the locker room on the same page,” said Menet. “Everybody is ready and willing to come in. Everybody needs to just look themselves in the mirror, and kind of just be very critical of themselves. I know we’re all going to do that, we’re going to grow from this a lot, and I’m excited to see where we go from it.”

Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff will be confronted with the same challenges.

Having admitted in the days after the loss to the Buckeyes that oftentimes, coaches can be more jolted and thrown off from a setback than the players themselves, the Lions’ staff will be put to the test as the team prepares for its trip to Bloomington, Ind., this weekend.

The players, coaches, and certainly Penn State fans are well aware of the disappointment currently enveloping the program. The question now is whether or not it’s a temporary setback this group will be willing and able to push through, or whether they’ll allow it to devolve into something more.