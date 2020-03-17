Two weeks ago, the question was a prudent one. Meeting with strength and conditioning coordinator Dwight Galt at the conclusion of Penn State’s winter workouts, days away from spring break and nearing the start of spring practices, a reporter asked about the progress of the Nittany Lions’ 11 midsemester enrollees. The likes of Cole Brevard, Nick Dawkins, Jaden Dottin, Caziah Holmes, Tyler Elsdon, Enzo Jennings, Joseph Johnson, Theo Johnson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Bryce Mostella, and Fatorma Mulbah represented a significant portion of a 27-member Class of 2020. Having started their careers early, given the opportunity to get a taste of college-level academic course loads and the rigors of athletic training leading into their first real practice sessions as Nittany Lions, Galt said they were off to a good start. “So far, they've been great,” Galt said. “They're locked in. They're young. They're raw in some ways, mostly in physical movement more than the strength and the weight training. But (we're) really impressed.” Galt’s assessment, while undoubtedly accurate and optimistic, is no longer particularly relevant at the moment. The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted the normalcy of life as we know it, meaning Penn State football, its players, and especially its Class of 2020, are all in the same boat with us. At the top of Penn State’s Athletics homepage, a red banner provided a March 16 update that “winter and spring sports seasons canceled” and the university’s “golf courses closed.” Formal spring practice, workouts, and football meetings are all on hold indefinitely. All Penn State students were told not to return from spring break until at least April 3, leaving instruction to be conducted remotely effective Monday. So for at least one midsemester enrollee, this was the classroom view and “new normal” for the coming weeks and maybe even months.

However uncertain the immediate future might be, Penn State football provided a gentle reminder Monday night to itself and anyone else following along via social media worth thinking about in the longterm: Football will return eventually. And, maybe more important, the objectives that players and coaches have worked diligently to achieve to this point won’t go idle while this thing plays itself out.

Will Fries, already selected as an example by Galt for his outstanding work ethic and improvements made in the weight room this winter - "He's in his fifth year and has just done a tremendous job building his body up and getting himself in position to be an elite player" was a predictable example of life's continuation. Penn State true freshman running back Caziah Holmes also got in on the act.

I see you got a fan club @CaziahHolmes pic.twitter.com/056OhuVzQf — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) March 16, 2020