In closer alignment with Franklin’s core principles to winning football - not his four core values that guide the program of a positive attitude, work ethic, competing in everything you do, and sacrifice - Yurcich has delivered all at every step of his coaching journey.

With plenty of time to dissect what Yurcich brings to the table, his history sharpening his teeth coaching in the PSAC at Edinboro and Shippensburg before graduating to create the most explosive offense in Oklahoma State history, and how he’s gone about doing it, this is, in fact, the primary takeaway from Franklin’s move. Already bringing in a coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca for the 2020 season, a veteran, steady hand with a proven track record of success, the decision is less an indictment on Ciarrocca than it is a reflection of Franklin’s confidence in who Yurcich is and what he brings to the table.

A reminder of an era not all that long ago in college football and particularly at Penn State, Friday morning’s announcement from the Nittany Lions offered a stark contrast as head coach James Franklin introduced his fifth offensive coordinator in his seven-year stint with the program.

Among nine total coaches, including head coach Joe Paterno , Penn State boasted its 163 years combined experience on the staff just with the Nittany Lions.

To refresh, briefly, that philosophy includes bottom line tenets from which everything else can flow.

Offensively, the goal is to generate explosive plays through the passing game and let it create opportunities for the same on the ground. The quarterback is the prime generator and an integral piece to the equation, creating numbers advantages with his legs and delivering the ball in space to playmakers, with accuracy. Then protect the football with a paramount emphasis, and avoid negative yardage plays and penalties.

Do that at a high level, consistently, with a defense and special teams that help create field position advantages, and, overwhelmingly, the results will be favorable at this level of college football. Do it to the highest efficiency against the absolute best competition and, understanding the tiniest margin for error in those conditions, the highest levels of success will become possibilities.

An oversimplification? Maybe, but the reality is born out in an annual accounting of the best programs and how they reached that point.

Season after season of modern college football finishes with the best teams at the top of the scoring offense chart, with LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson finishing in that order last year, all topping 43 points per game. Not coincidentally, those top scoring offenses are guided largely by explosive passing offenses, with LSU (No. 2), Alabama (3), and Clemson (23) all finishing among the nation’s best in the category, only Ohio State at No. 36 serving as an outlier last season.

This abomination of a college football season shouldn’t necessarily be the barometer, but it also should come as no surprise that again, Alabama (5), Clemson (6), and Ohio State (31) finished among the top passing offenses with three top-five scoring offenses among them, also all topping 43 points per game.

Take a look, then, at Yurcich’s total offenses the past six years, from Oklahoma State through his one-year stints at Ohio State and Texas, with finishes at No. 23, 14, 2, 10, 4, and 19, respectively.

Scoring offenses: No. 14, 17, 4, 13, 3, 8.

Passing offenses: No. 7, 9, 1, 10, 36, 27.

Quarterback passing yards per game: No. 19, 7, 1, 6, 44, 24.

Further down the list, but no less important, Yurcich has had quarterbacks that protect the football. Though Taylor Cornelius threw 13 during his senior season at Oklahoma State in 2018, he never topped two in a single game and did it against 32 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Justin Fields famously threw 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2019 and Sam Ehlinger threw 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 10 games for the Longhorns this season. (2017 Mason Rudolph: 37/9, 2016 Rudolph: 28/4, 2015 Rudolph: 21/9. Sean Clifford struggled in the same category this season, throwing nine interceptions to his 16 touchdowns in nine games after a debut season in which he finished with 23 TDs to seven interceptions.)

While 2020, again, isn’t the best barometer in how to judge performance, Yurcich’s efficiency numbers also demonstrate a crystallized vision of who and what Franklin wants this Nittany Lions’ offense to become. In an up-and-down year for the Longhorns in the wins-and-losses columns, Texas finished with the 13th-ranked F+ offensive rating (a combination of the FEI and SP+ analytical ratings). In 2019, Ohio State finished No. 1 in the SP+. In 2018, the Cowboys were seventh in the SP+ offensive efficiency.

Offered a unique opportunity to bring in a coordinator with an approach to the game that more closely aligns with Franklin’s ideal for the program, with a track record of success using those ideals to back it up, this isn’t a head coach searching for an identity.

Rather, knowing deeply and precisely what he wants that identity to be, this is Franklin’s pivot toward it.