As important as it is to figure out a practical way of playing football at what Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour has described as a “nontraditional” time of year, I’m at least as interested in seeing how this thing ends as how it begins. If the Big 12, Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences are going to play in the fall – and as of this writing, they still seemed determined to try – they are going to attempt to follow the usual postseason routine, with conference championship games taking place in December leading up to some version of the College Football Playoff. They may not be able to pull it off, as evidenced by the COVID outbreaks that have occurred at several ACC campuses just days into the start of the fall semester. But what if they do pull it off? What if the Power Three are crowning a national champion just as the Big Ten and Pac-12 are getting started? How will the Power Two create a meaningful season when the biggest prize is unattainable?

There’s been a lot of speculation lately about how the Big Ten will start its proposed spring football season. Shortly after the league announced plans to postpone the 2020 season, Ohio State’s Ryan Day said he wanted to start playing football in January. Earlier this week, James Franklin joined that push, calling for neutral-site games in domed NFL stadiums where the weather won’t be a problem no matter how cold and snowy it may be outside. “I think it needs to be more of a winter season than a spring season,” he said.

In his proposal for a spring season, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tried to address this issue, calling for either a six-team tournament (if the ACC, SEC and Big 12 were to push back their seasons to the spring), or a four-team tourney, with the title game potentially taking place in the Rose Bowl. The latter plan wouldn’t produce an undisputed national champion, and it might not even produce a Rose Bowl champ, since this year’s edition of the Grandaddy of Them All, scheduled for Jan. 1, is set to serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal. If there is a game in Pasadena at the end of the spring football season, it might be its own separate thing, not a Rose Bowl in the traditional sense.

But even if someone has to invent a new trophy, the chance to play a game in Southern California against the Pac-12 champ would give the 2021 spring season some heft. The Nittany Lions haven’t won the Rose Bowl since beating Oregon, 38-20, to cap their undefeated 1994 season. They’ve only appeared in the game four times, going 1-3. Their most recent visit to Pasadena ended in heartbreak, as USC rallied back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and prevailed, 52-49, on a last-second field goal. That game was one of the most entertaining Rose Bowls ever played, with breathtaking performances by Saquon Barkley, Chris Godwin and Sam Darnold, among others. But the Lions came up short, and the opportunity to return to that stadium to face the Pac-12 champ would likely have some appeal to players, coaches and fans alike.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Franklin sounded a bit lukewarm about the possibility of playing football in the spring, repeatedly returning to his concerns about its potential to disrupt preparations for the fall 2021 season. You can understand why he – or any other Big Ten or Pac-12 coach – would have reservations about playing a time-shifted schedule that doesn’t offer the chance to win a national championship and could disadvantage their teams when they finally are able to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In Penn State’s case, those reservations about the proposed spring season are especially acute. Before the Big Ten abandoned its fall schedule, this was shaping up to be a very good year for the Nittany Lions. Even with their biggest star, junior linebacker Micah Parsons, having opted to sit out, Franklin was liking what he was seeing in early August.

“That’s probably been one of the frustrations for a lot of our players and the parents, and our staff and coaches,” he said. “We had a chance to be pretty good. We were ranked inside the preseason top 10 on almost everybody’s chart. We were standing out there those first couple of days of practice, and I’m looking around and we had a good-looking team. We’re big, we’re long, we’re lean. We’ve got a bunch of guys who are over 300 pounds who look like they’re 270, 260. We’re fast, we’re athletic, and then we have difference-makers on both sides of the ball.”

Now, that team won’t ever see the field – at least not in the form that it would have taken if the Big Ten were playing football this fall. We don’t yet know who else might sit out in the spring, but Parsons surely won’t be the only one. Alabama’s Nick Saban has said that a spring season would essentially be a JV campaign because of all the upperclassman opt-outs. He’s probably not wrong.

Those misgivings make it all the more imperative for the Big Ten and Pac-12 to announce a plan that gets people excited about the potential of spring football. And among other things, they need to stick the landing. The season’s culmination can’t feel like a consolation game. It has to at least have the trappings of a big game, and to that end, it would be nice if it took place in Pasadena, where so much Big Ten and Pac-12 history resides. It might not be the Grandaddy of Them All, but given the circumstances, a Rose by any other name would smell as sweet.



