“We were just walking in the building with a smile on our face,” Freiermuth explained. “We started yelling and all that kind of stuff in the building. Like, game week! It's awesome just to be able to prepare for something other than practice and going out there and compete on national television and show what we can showcase, what we can do.”

In his case, and that of Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford , the feeling bubbled from their bellies, up through their hearts, and finally out of their mouths in the form of uncontrollable yelps, screams, and smiles.

As Pat Freiermuth described it this week, his excitement to begin the 2020 football season isn’t an intangible idea.

Set to face Indiana Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., FS1) in Bloomington, preparation hasn’t been an issue for the Nittany Lions.

Rather, enduring an extended offseason abruptly inflicted in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, eventually filtering back onto campus in June, ramping up for a preseason in August that stopped just days after its start, disbanding again for three weeks, then finally getting a green light for a season in September, the Nittany Lions’ perspective is consistent. Held without any real competition since a 53-39 Cotton Bowl win against Memphis on Dec. 29, 2019, including intra-squad battles in spring practices or a traditional preseason camp, the program has had nothing to do but prepare for the past 10 months.

So while fans and media this week have wondered aloud at Penn State’s readiness to return to action, the program’s internal response is resoundingly clear: Yes; absolutely.

“My level of confidence only grows day in, day out,” Clifford said Wednesday. “Without spring ball and summer ball with Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca being there, one-on-one, I was a little bit nervous to see how it would go. But I think that this fall camp... I feel extremely confident and ready to go. I think that a lot of the guys on the offense would agree with me.

“We're still just taking it one day at a time because we know that there's still meat on the bone, the inches to be grabbed today, tomorrow, Friday, all those days before the game.”

Through the duration of Clifford’s media available Wednesday, though, he gave the impression that whatever meat might be left on the bone is truly small in scope.

Insisting that the implementation of Ciarrocca’s offense, a process that began in earnest in March through virtual meetings and has continued daily since that time, has gone smoothly and is understood universally, Clifford set lofty expectations for the unit’s performance in the first game of the season. Noting his development in the art of taking mental reps, that ingredient has only furthered his feeling of confidence as the hours dwindle toward kickoff.

“I'm a big believer in taking mental reps and visualization as a key driving force in my performance on a Saturday. I've grown dramatically in that field. I've taken more reps now mentally than I've probably had in my whole life, especially for this game, and I still have three days,” Clifford said. “I am fully prepared to hit the ground running, and I know this offense is also fully prepared to hit the ground running. I don't see a hiccup coming. I don't see anything like that.

“I’m gonna get hit for the first time in a while so my body might wake up quickly, but at the same time, mentally, no. I think that we're going to be fully prepared.”

Should the transition prove seamless, the Nittany Lions will hope to maintain or improve upon their No. 15-ranked scoring offense from the 2019 season, finishing with 35.8 points per game.

Defensively, meanwhile, Penn State will look to slow down an Indiana offense led by Maxwell Award Watch List candidate Michael Penix Jr., and bolstered by Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor, and Peyton Hendershot. A group that posted 27 points at Beaver Stadium last season in a 34-27 loss, the Hoosiers are looking to build on their first winning season since 2007.

Given the time and focus implemented through the Nittany Lions’ arduous offseason, it’s a puzzle in all three phases of the game that head coach James Franklin believes his program will produce answers.

“I’ve been confident with our process, how our coaches have handled things, the level of detail, the communication, the situational football that we've talked about and worked through,” Franklin said. “The same thing with our players. It has been a very mature approach. There haven't been those days where you feel like you got to pull it out of them to practice the way you need to practice. Guys are flying around, having fun.

“There's a real sense of appreciation I think for being out there. I think for a lot of our guys especially the upperclassmen, I think there was a sense that we may not have football this year. Something that they love dearly was taken away from us, so I think there's a sense of appreciation that it's back and we're thankful for that.”